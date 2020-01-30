Oladipo Delivers Drama to Surpass the Hype

Long after Victor Oladipo had written yet another Hollywood ending to a basketball game, after the bedlam had settled to a mere buzz, Jeremy Lamb was the last player left in the Pacers' locker room to comment on what just happened.

"He doesn't show how tough it was, but it was extremely tough," Lamb said. "For him to be able to come and hit the biggest shot of the game so we can have a chance to win...man, it was huge."

That's easy to forget, given the way Oladipo makes it look so easy, so predictable when he does this kind of thing. But what he did on Wednesday before a sellout crowd at Bankers Life Fieldhouse wasn't magic or fate or intervention from the basketball gods, it was the result of a year's worth of hard labor and painful rehabilitation. And, perhaps, channeling another uncanny clutch player.

The unmasked shooter nailed a 28-foot 3-pointer with 10.3 seconds left, erasing the remainder of a deficit that stood at seven points with 2 1/2 minutes remaining, then took a seat in overtime and watched his teammates rumble to a 115-106 victory over Chicago that not only enabled the Pacers to hold their place in the Eastern Conference playoff chase but gave them hope for taking a major stride forward the rest of the season.

Oladipo has quickly established himself as an elite clutch player in his brief time with the Pacers, but this one defied belief. It was too improbable, too B movie-ish, too...too...Mamba-like. Playing for the first time since tearing his right quadricep muscle more than a year ago, he showed the inevitable rust from his layoff but ultimately displayed his familiar knack for hitting game-winning or game-saving shots.

None more dramatic than this one, though. None more appropriate, either, in the wake of the tragic passing of one Kobe Bryant, on Sunday. Oladipo shed some tears during his on-court interview following the game and cited Bryant's nickname. "Just Mamba mentality, man," he said. "Mamba mentality."

Oladipo had never met Bryant face-to-face, but gave a four-minute dissertation on what Bryant meant to him following practice on Tuesday. Meeting with the media in the interview room following Wednesday's roof-raising shot that followed six consecutive missed 3-pointers, he paid tribute again.

"What would he do in those moments?" Oladipo said when asked if Bryant had passed through his mind before or after his shot. "Why not? You all see what I work on. Some of you all see where I shoot from. I know I can make that.

"When I shot it, I didn't think about the six I missed. I just thought about that one. Stay in the moment. I learned that from Kobe. Stay in the moment."

Photo Credit: Matt Kryger

You'll be seeing the moment replayed many times in the years ahead, such as in the tribute video when Oladipo retires. It was a shot that adds another layer to a legend. Oladipo, playing off the bench in his first game back, limited by a minutes restriction, struggling with his shot throughout his 20-plus minutes of action, standing near the sideline in front of the scorer's table and staring down Bulls defender Chandler Hutchinson, who understandably played off him a few feet.

The first option of the inbound play was Malcolm Brogdon, the Pacers' best clutch player in the season's first 47 games. He wasn't open, so Justin Holiday gave the ball to Oladipo far out on the perimeter.

"I didn't think he expected me to shoot that," Oladipo said of Hutchinson. "Did you expect me to shoot that? No chance.

"I looked over there to see if the play was forming. It didn't form. I went in to V.O. mode after that. I shot it with confidence, and it went in. It was a great shot.

"Tomorrow it means absolutely nothing, so I have to get ready for the next one."

Courtside observers seated directly behind Oladipo swear the ball curved on its way to the rim. Started left and then swerved just far enough to the right. Regardless, nobody seemed surprised afterward. Not experienced teammates such as Domantas Sabonis (15 points, 11 rebounds) and not first-year teammates such as T.J. Warren (game-high 25 points) and Brogdon (15 points, including seven of the Pacers' 15 points in overtime, eight rebounds, and nine assists).

For one thing they know of Oladipo's reputation. For another they've seen him work on long 3-pointers in practice many times.

"He hits those shots all the time," Brogdon said. "He works on halfcourt shots every day in practice. He's also an All-Star. I expected him to hit that shot. It's a shot he can hit, and he hit it."

Big shot aside, the most encouraging thing about Oladipo's return was that he didn't appear to have lost a step. His most valuable asset is his quickness, and while he's hardly in "game shape" he still blew by defenders and still stayed in front of the player he was guarding.

Coach Nate McMillan has been emphasizing patience and caution while judging Oladipo's return and had said before the game he didn't expect him to look much like the All-Star of two seasons ago for a while. Oladipo will continue to play off the bench and play no more than 24 minutes for the next eight games, one of which he'll sit out to avoid playing in a back-to-back situation. After the All-Star break, he'll be returned to the starting lineup assuming everything has gone smoothly.

McMillan, however, admitted he was surprised by Oladipo's out-of-the-box readiness. Not to the point of lobbying for an adjustment to the break-in procedure, but nevertheless impressed.

"That was the fastest I've seen him play since his recovery," McMillan said. "He did look like Victor of old on a couple of possessions."

The second-most encouraging thing about the return was how Oladipo's teammates responded to him. Any concerns of jealousy or resentment among them seem moot at this point. While Oladipo walked slowly toward the Pacers' bench after Chicago's timeout that followed his shot, jiggling a little and smiling, several of them rushed to greet him. T.J. McConnell, for one, took Oladipo's head in his hands, offered some words though through a big smile and then hugged him.

Oladipo addressed his teammates after the game in what was described as an emotional display of gratitude. He thanked them for putting up with the hype and helping him through the rehab process — particularly the end-of-bench guys who scrimmaged with him in halfcourt games, sometimes coming in on an off day to do so.

In the postgame locker room, virtually every question from reporters was about Oladipo. Nobody, however, seemed to take offense. They had seen his work ethic. And they had seen the result.

"He brings a bright spot to everybody; he uplifts everybody," Warren said. "To have a guy like that around, it's awesome."

