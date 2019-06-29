Oladipo Continuing to Progress in Recovery

Victor Oladipo is making strides in his recovery from a torn quad tendon. In the latest episode of his YouTube show, "The VO Show," Vic takes viewers inside a recent workout to show what his rehab is like.

The highlight of the video is Oladipo successfully running on a hard surface for the first time. He also completes various balance and dribbling drills and reminds us his jump shot is still there by knocking down a number of attempts from beyond the arc.

Note: Some language in the video is NSFW.

There still isn't a timetable for Oladipo's return, but as you can see, he's making progress each and every day.