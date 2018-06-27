Oladipo Brings Cameron Kirk and Family to Presser

When the doors opened and Victor Oladipo strolled into his packed press conference that was honoring him winning the NBA's Most Improved Player Award, he wasn't alone.

Oladipo came in the room alongside 10-year-old Cameron Kirk, a resident of nearby Danville who is currently battling Leukemia.

Oladipo and Kirk were first connected when Oladipo wrote Kirk an encouraging letter in May, offering positive vibes and declaring that Oladipo and the Pacers were all #CamStrong.

During the press conference, Oladipo was asked about brining Cameron and his family to the event.

"First of all, Cam and his family are feathery," Oladipo said with a smile.

"People like Cam, make me go stronger and harder every day of my life. They put life in perspective. We are blessed beyond measure," said Oladipo.

On a day in which an entire press conference was devoted to Oladipo, the Pacers' Most Improved Player was focused on making sure the Kirk family was able to have a great day.

"Hanging out with the family today and them coming to the press conference was a blessing," said Oladipo. "And I'm thankful for it."