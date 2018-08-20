Oladipo and McMillan Embracing Challenge of a New Season

The tip-off of regular season Pacers basketball is still just over two months away, but Pacers Head Coach Nate McMillan and All-Star Victor Oladipo are already looking forward to what can be accomplished.

Over the weekend, stories dropped in two publications which featured interviews with Oladipo and McMillan.

In the IndyStar, Pacers beat writer J. Michael had a chance to shadow Oladipo during his vigorous offseason workouts in Miami, detailing the ways in which the 26-year-old shooting guard is upping his game on and off the court.

Oladipo, already known for his incredibly clutch play last season, wasn't shy when talking about how he'll handle late-game situations.

"I push the envelope. I play nothing safe now," Oladipo told the IndyStar. "I'm the guy if we're down two, I'm pulling up for three. I work too hard to not push the envelope. I used to be conservative but that really didn't get me anywhere."

While working with his trainers, Oladipo has been focused on improving the areas of his game that he feels he has room to grow, such as splitting traps and ball handling.

The offseason work that Oladipo has been putting in is likely music to the ears of Pacers Head Coach Nate McMillan, who spoke to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe over the weekend, recounting the past season and looking towards the future.

"We feel good about our draft picks and our free agents that we were able to pick up," McMillan told The Globe. "We felt like we added a need to our roster. We felt like we were able to strengthen our bench. All of those were guys we felt like if we could improve that position, we wanted to. Aaron (Holiday) is going to be a real solid guard in this league.

"Our approach this offseason has been we know we've got to work even harder and come back even better than we were last year. We're adding some new guys to our roster, so we felt like we created a culture and identity last season. We felt like these guys that we picked up in free agency will fit into what we started last season. We're really looking forward to getting started."