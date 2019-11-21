Notebook: Oladipo Scrimmages with Pacers

Given a rare four-day break between games and two days off from practice, the Pacers went back to work on Thursday. In a big way.

With invited military members watching them in Bankers Life Fieldhouse, they scrimmaged fullcourt in an "uncontrolled" manner, meaning they replicated game-like conditions without stopping play to instruct.

The participants included, for the first time since training camp began, Victor Oladipo, as well as two players who appear likely to return for Saturday's game against Orlando, Jeremy Lamb and T.J. McConnell.

Oladipo, still patiently rehabbing the torn quad muscle suffered in January, offered no timetable for his return to game action but playing in the fullcourt scrimmage qualified as a step forward. He has practiced and scrimmaged twice with the Pacers' G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

"I'm only going to go out there when I'm ready," he said when asked about a possible return to the real games.

"When the time is right, I'll go out there and play."

Pacers coach Nate McMillan said Oladipo "did OK" in the scrimmage but offered no specifics.

"It was good to see him out there," McMillan said. "He took a hit, hit the floor...you hold your breath. It was good to see him out there scrimmaging with the players.

"We're still in the mindset of OK, now we're seeing what he'll be able to do with the days we have to practice. We're getting ready to go on a five-game road trip (from Dec. 1-8). Does he go back to the G League and work this those guys? We're a ways away from that type of decision."

Lamb, McConnell Expected Back

Lamb and McConnell also practiced without issues and expect to play on Saturday. Lamb (sprained ankle) has missed the previous seven games while McConnell (groin strain) has missed the previous two.

McConnell said he was kneed in the left leg by Houston guard P.J. Tucker last Friday and expected to be bothered by that the next day.

"Then we hop on the plane and my (right) groin's hurting and my hip's hurting," he said. "The next day I couldn't even walk. I couldn't find a time when I hurt it (on video)."

Edmond Sumner, who has missed the previous 11 games with a fractured right hand, had the protective brace removed and will be fitted for soft padding soon. His return is uncertain.

Starting point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who has missed the previous two games with a back strain, attended practice but did not participate. His return also remains uncertain.

Putting it in Perspective

McMillan was given a microphone to address the military members and their families after practice and offered a worldly assessment of basketball's place in the real world.

McMillan recalled participating in a serious team paintball activity while coaching in Portland. The sensation of paintballs flying by his head made him nervous, he said, and caused his protective goggles to steam up.

"I decided then never to talk about 'going to war' with my players," he said. "We're just playing games here."

Have a question for Mark? Want it to be on Pacers.com? Email him at askmontieth@gmail.com and you could be featured in his next mailbag.

Mark Montieth's book on the formation and groundbreaking seasons of the Pacers, "Reborn: The Pacers and the Return of Pro Basketball to Indianapolis," is available in bookstores throughout Indiana and on Amazon.com.

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Indiana Pacers. All opinions expressed by Mark Montieth are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Indiana Pacers, their partners, or sponsors.