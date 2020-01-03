Notebook: Lamb Adjusts to Every Role

A cold tub and his daughter were waiting for him before the 2 p.m. flight to Atlanta, but Jeremy Lamb had time to talk. He no doubt would have preferred to skip out quickly after practice, but the request had gone out, and Jeremy Lamb tends to fulfill requested roles.

Starter. Reserve. Scorer. Defender. Dad. Whatever.

Lamb is coming off his best game with the Pacers, a 30-point outburst in Thursday's loss to Denver in which he hit 9-of-13 field goal attempts, all five 3-pointers and all seven free throws. He also grabbed six rebounds — second among the Pacers — and didn't commit a turnover in nearly 37 minutes.

While it was his best overall performance of the season, and perhaps his career, it wasn't a total outlier. He surpassed 30 points twice in Charlotte, once each of the past two seasons, and had 25 earlier this season in Brooklyn. It wasn't that he was looking to score more, it was just the way the game evolved.

Lamb has always been a capable scorer, he just hasn't always had as many shot opportunities as teammates and it's not his nature to force things. Three other starters have taken significantly more shots than him this season, and part-time starter Aaron Holiday has gotten up more as well. Lamb's Win Share, which calculates all a player does to contribute to a team's success while factoring in playing time, is fourth-best on the team, behind Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon, and T.J. McConnell. But his profile and demeanor suggest a lesser role.

"You kind of get lost in the shuffle," coach Nate McMillan said of Lamb following Friday's practice at St. Vincent Center. "He just plays off our guys. He hasn't complained about getting the ball. He just takes what (he's given). He gives you everything he has on both ends of the floor."

The most startling stat from Lamb's line on Thursday was his perfect 3-point shooting. He entered the game at 30 percent for the season, down significantly from his previous two seasons in Charlotte. He went home with a 34 percent accuracy rate, nearly what he shot last season.

He has no explanation, either for the previous cold streak or the sudden hot hand.

"That's just how it goes sometimes," he said. "I haven't shot well from the three, but I've always worked hard on my shooting. Thankfully I was able to have a good shooting game from the three, but I'm going to keep working on it."

Lamb qualifies as a bona fide starter with his 14.3 points per game scoring average, solid defense, and low turnover rate. But he'll drop out of the starting lineup at some point this season, perhaps later this month, when Victor Oladipo returns. The scenario was clearly outlined to Lamb when he signed a three-year contract with the Pacers over the summer, and no amount of 30-point games will cause him to balk at adhering to the plan.

By now he's experienced every role an NBA player can have. He spent time in what was then called the D League as a rookie with Oklahoma City in the 2012-13 season. He didn't start a game until his third season with the Thunder and started just 13 in his first five seasons.

He started the first 54 games for Charlotte last season but went back to the bench for all but one game the rest of the season when rookie Miles Bridges was elevated. It's a telling reminder of his flexible nature and accommodating attitude that he delivered a pout-free stat line of 16 points, six rebounds, and four steals in a victory over Washington in his first game as a reserve.

So, playing off the bench after starting most of the season won't be a shock. It won't even be new.

"I've played every role in the league," Lamb said. "From playing in the D League to sitting on the end of the bench to starting to coming off the bench to playing low minutes to playing a lot of minutes...I've played every role in the game.

"I love starting. I feel like I'm a starter. But I've had great years coming off the bench as well and providing a spark. I just want to win games. If we're winning games I don't really care."

Lamb's perspective has been enhanced by the arrival of his daughter Halo, who was born on June 26. Lamb talked before the season of his expectation of her impact, and she hasn't disappointed.

"It's amazing," he said. "I'm trying to go see my daughter now before we get on the plane. Just seeing her grow every day and trying to set a good example for her every day has been a blessing.

"I'm shooting 30 percent from three, but I go home, and she thinks I'm shooting 70 percent. She doesn't care about anything — how much money I make, how I'm shooting, how I'm playing. She doesn't care, she just looks at me as a father and sometimes that eases my mood. I realize some missed shots aren't the end of the world, I can still come back the next day and be good. She loves me regardless."

The lingering question is how McMillan will handle Lamb's shift to the bench. He's utilized a nine-man rotation most of the season, one that has left former first-round draft picks TJ Leaf and Goga Bitadze out of the rotation most games, as well as promising guard Edmond Sumner, who at times has appeared to have a brighter future than Aaron Holiday.

Will McMillan expand his rotation to 10, keeping in mind that some NBA coaches go with eight-man rotations? Or will he drop someone out of the mix of regular playing time? It's an issue he's happy to put off until the time comes, not knowing what other injuries might affect his options when Oladipo returns.

"We will certainly be able to do both," McMillan said. "But somebody's time is going to be cut. That's a given. So, there's nothing you can do about that."

Rebounding Drills Revived

The numbers aren't pretty and are in desperate need of a makeover.

The Pacers were the worst defensive rebounding team in the NBA in December, and January didn't exactly get off to a promising start in Thursday's loss to Denver. The Nuggets grabbed 13 more rebounds and scored seven more second-chance points in their 124-116 victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

So, the rebound rim came out for practice on Friday.

Essentially a block to prevent shots from going through the hoop and cause them to bounce in unpredictable directions, it helps get players in the habit of going after the ball. It's normally saved for training camp when practice time is plentiful, and rarely used the day between games when rest and injury avoidance are priorities. McMillan, though, sees this as an emergency situation.

"That thing had spider webs on it," he said. "We had to pull it out. It's about a mindset. Hopefully we get that mindset back."

The Pacers were one of the NBA's best rebounding teams in November but have been outrebounded in 13 of their previous 14 games. Saturday's opponent, Atlanta, offers a potential break from the trend as the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. All the drills and all the soft opponents won't matter, though, if the desire isn't there.

"That ball is free, it's a 50-50 ball," McMillan said. "(The Nuggets) out-scrapped us for the ball. It's a commitment to going in and going to get the ball.

"For the most part, most NBA players are offensive-minded. We have to understand that defensively we have to commit to that side of the floor. Offensively we should be able to score. A lot of times we go into game with the mindset of scoring and defending comes second."

The superficial analysis is to place the blame on frontline players, but McMillan and the players agree the perimeter players are at least as culpable. Missed shots from the perimeter tend to bounce long, over the heads of players close to the basket.

Jeremy Lamb is the Pacers' best rebounder among the guards at 4.7 per game and had six in the loss to Denver. But he found fault in himself after watching the video.

"I gave up a lot of rebounds yesterday, just watching sometimes," he said. "I remember one play they had a layup and I'm thinking they're going to hit the layup and I'm just watching. Then it comes off and they get the rebound. You can't assume they're going to make it. You have to assume they're going to miss it and then go get the ball. Period."

T.J. McConnell has done a better job of that than most. He averages more rebounds on a per-minute basis than T.J. Warren, Malcolm Brogdon, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday, and Doug McDermott, all of whom are taller.

"It's a lot of long rebounds, and we're not coming in and hitting anyone," McConnell said. "We've got to do a better job of that."

Brogdon, Oladipo Don't Go

Malcolm Brogdon did not make the trip to Atlanta, staying behind to get treatment for his back spasms. McMillan said there's a slight chance he could join the team in Charlotte for Monday's game.

X-rays have not revealed a serious issue.

"It's not showing us anything we should be concerned about, other than he has spasms," McMillan said.

Oladipo, meanwhile, will go to Fort Wayne to practice with the Mad Ants during the road trip.

Have a question for Mark? Want it to be on Pacers.com? Email him at askmontieth@gmail.com and you could be featured in his next mailbag.

Mark Montieth's book on the formation and groundbreaking seasons of the Pacers, "Reborn: The Pacers and the Return of Pro Basketball to Indianapolis," is available in bookstores throughout Indiana and on Amazon.com.

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Indiana Pacers. All opinions expressed by Mark Montieth are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Indiana Pacers, their partners, or sponsors.