NBA TV to Spotlight Pacers on Friday

Each day this month, NBA TV is spotlighting a different NBA franchise. Friday, Aug. 10 is "Pacers Day," when the channel will be showing a plethora of memorable games from Pacers history.

The action tips off bright and early at 6:30 AM ET with Game 6 of the 1973 Western Division Finals. The Pacers defeated the Utah Stars 107-98 in that contest to advance to the 1973 ABA Finals, where they won their third and final ABA championship.

At 8:00 AM, you can watch the Pacers-Hornets clash from Nov. 28, 1992, when Reggie Miller scored an NBA franchise-record 57 points.

Next up are a couple of the most famous games from the storied Pacers-Knicks rivalry of the mid-1990s. At 10:00 AM is Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals, when Miller scored 25 points in the fourth quarter of a 93-86 win. Then at noon is Game 7 of the 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals, where Indiana eked out a 97-95 win at Madison Square Garden to eliminate the Knicks.

Next up at 2:00 PM is Game 5 of the 2000 first-round series against Milwaukee, where Travis Best's game-winning 3-pointer in the closing seconds helped Indiana advance and sparked the only run to the NBA Finals in franchise history.

The next two games on the schedule are from the Pacers' last two Eastern Conference Finals runs. At 4:00 PM is Game 6 of the 2013 Eastern Conference Semifinals, where Roy Hibbert's iconic block of Carmelo Anthony put the exclamation point on a series victory over the Knicks. An hour later is Game 5 of the 2014 Eastern Conference Finals against the Heat, when the Pacers staved off elimination at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Each of the next three hours is devoted to one of Indiana's three wins in last season's first-round series against the Cavs. You can catch Game 1 at 6:00 PM, Game 3 at 7:00 PM, and Game 6 at 8:00 PM.

Then at 9:00 PM, NBA TV will run an hour-long feature on Miller. That leads into live coverage of the Indiana Fever's regular-season game at the Phoenix Mercury at 10:00 PM.

The complete schedule is listed below.

NBA TV Schedule for Pacers Day on Friday, Aug. 10

6:30 AM ET - Pacers vs. Stars (1973 Western Division Finals, Game 6)

8:00 AM ET - Pacers at Hornets (Nov. 28, 1992)

10:00 AM ET - Pacers at Knicks (1994 Eastern Conference Finals, Game 5)

12:00 PM ET - Pacers at Knicks (1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 7)

2:00 PM ET - Pacers vs. Bucks (2000 Eastern Conference First Round, Game 5)

4:00 PM ET - Pacers vs. Knicks (2013 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 6)

5:00 PM ET - Pacers vs. Heat (2014 Eastern Conference Finals, Game 5)

6:00 PM ET - Pacers at Cavaliers (2018 Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1)

7:00 PM ET - Pacers vs. Cavaliers (2018 Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3)

8:00 PM ET - Pacers vs. Cavaliers (2018 Eastern Conference First Round, Game 6)

9:00 PM ET - Looking Back at Reggie Miller

10:00 PM ET - Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury (LIVE)