NBA Announces Schedule for Pacers' Eastern Conference Semifinals Series vs. Knicks

The NBA has announced the schedule for the first four games of the Pacers' Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the New York Knicks. Sixth-seeded Indiana defeated third-seeded Milwaukee in six games to advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs, while the second-seeded Knicks knocked off seventh seed Philadelphia in six games in their series.

Game 1 is set for Monday, May 6 at Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET and will air nationally on TNT. The Knicks will also host Game 2 on Wednesday, May 8 at 8:00 PM ET (also on TNT).

The series will then shift to Indianapolis, with the Pacers hosting Game 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, May 10 at 7:00 PM ET. The Blue & Gold will also host Game 4 on Sunday, May 12 at 3:30 PM ET. Game 3 will be televised by ESPN, while Game 4 will air on ABC.

Dates and times for Games 5, 6, and 7 are still TBA.

Single game tickets for Games 3, 4, and 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse will go on sale on Friday, May 3 at 4:00 PM ET. Fans can visit Pacers.com/Playoffs to purchase tickets, sign up for exclusive presale access, and guarantee playoff seats by placing a deposit on a 2024-25 season ticket plan.

The complete schedule for the first round series is listed below.

Series Schedule: #6 Indiana vs. #2 New York