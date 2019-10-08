NBA All-Star 2021 Host Committee Announces Statewide Legacy Initiative

INDIANAPOLIS – The NBA All-Star 2021 Host Committee with support from Governor Eric Holcomb and Mayor Joe Hogsett launched a million-dollar legacy initiative today focused on youth-serving nonprofit organizations across Indiana as part of the NBA All-Star 2021 celebration.

The initiative will provide grants up to $50,000 for 21 brick-and-mortar capital improvement projects that focus on health and wellness (e.g., indoor/outdoor basketball courts, playgrounds) or education (e.g., STEM labs, reading centers). Selected projects will then also help identify a high school-aged Rising Star in each of those same communities. The 21 Rising Stars, members of the class of 2021, will serve as honorary chairs of the local Legacy Project and recruit other youth to serve leading up to NBA All-Star 2021 in support of the project. The Rising Stars will have a corresponding scholarship program as well.

Eligible Organizations are Encouraged to Apply at http://pacers.com/all-star-legacy

“With the goal of creating a lasting impact well beyond NBA All-Star 2021, we aim to improve the lives of youth across the entire state with these 21 Legacy Grants and Rising Stars,” said Rick Fuson, Founding Chairman, All-Star Board of Directors and President and Chief Operating Officer, PS&E. “Not only do we grow basketball here, we grow community here too.”

Governor Holcomb commented, “We will create endless opportunities for our youth through these Legacy projects – whether they join a pick-up game for some neighborhood fun or they explore scientific theories in a STEM resource lab. When we take the opportunity to make events like All-Star celebration more than a game, we build a bench that prepares our students and our state for tomorrow.”

“With this Legacy Project, we will leverage the NBA All-Star 2021 celebration to invest in our youth and showcase Indianapolis,” added Mayor Hogsett. “Our community has a history of hosting large scale, multi-day celebrations that raise the bar for these types of events. This Legacy Initiative is one more example of that, as we reach beyond the fans who will come for the game and aim to impact generations of Hoosiers through meaningful investments in our communities.”

Watch the full announcement

Tamika Catchings, Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Indiana Fever and NBA All-Star 2021 Host Committee Board Co-Chair, outlined logistics for the application process, saying, “We all know people who work or are served by great organizations that help kids every day. Please reach out to them to ensure they know about this opportunity and encourage them to apply. We want all corners of our fine state to have a lasting memory and – more importantly – a legacy to benefit our youth long after the All-Star game.”

“We’re thrilled to support the Pacers and the NBA All-Star Host Committee as they engage youth through this innovative legacy initiative,” said Kathy Behrens, NBA President, Social Responsibility & Player Programs. “NBA All-Star celebrates the game of basketball and highlights the ways it brings people together. We know these projects will empower youth and communities across the state of Indiana long after All-Star.”

Youth-serving nonprofits have until December 31, 2019 to apply for these grants via the Sports Exchange managed by Indiana Sports Corporation http://pacers.com/all-star-legacy. Grantees must work toward intended project completion prior to NBA All-Star 2021 weekend and demonstrate long-term sustainability. Grantees will be publicly announced after NBA All-Star 2020 in Chicago.

The 70th NBA All-Star Game will take place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on February 14, 2021.

For general information about NBA All-Star 2021, please visit http://pacers.com/all-star-weekend.