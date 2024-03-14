Myles Turner Chasing Down Franchise Blocks Record

Pacers center Myles Turner has swatted a lot of shots during his nine seasons in Indiana. He needs just a few more to set a new franchise record.

After blocking 15 shots over his last four games, Turner is up to 1,240 career blocks. Jermaine O'Neal holds the franchise record with 1,245 blocks during his time in Indiana. Turner could pass O'Neal as soon as Saturday night, when the Pacers host the Brooklyn Nets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

During his time with the Blue & Gold, the 6-11 Turner has established himself as one of the league's premier shotblockers. He blocked 86 shots in 60 games as a rookie in 2015-16, including a memorable block of LeBron James late in the fourth quarter of a Pacers win. He has tallied at least 118 blocks every season since. He led the league with 199 blocks in 2018-19 and has twice led the league in blocks per game (2.7 in 2018-19 and 3.4 in 2020-21).

When Turner signed a multi-year contract extension with the Pacers last January, it became a question of when and not if he would chase down O'Neal's record.

He reached 1,000 career blocks early last season, then later passed Herb Williams (1,094 blocks) for third place and Rik Smits (1,111 blocks) for second place in franchise history before the end of the season. He hit 1,200 career blocks on Jan. 18 of this season and has picked up the pace of his chase of O'Neal over the past week, swatting four shots last Thursday against Minnesota, six on Sunday night in Orlando, and four on Tuesday in Oklahoma City.

O'Neal has held the record for 17 seasons since he passed Smits during the 2006-07 season. That was the last time that any franchise cumulative record changed hands.

Almost every other career record belongs to Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (the franchise leader in games, points, assists, steals, field goals, 3-pointers, and free throws) aside from the rebounding record, which belongs to Hall of Famer Mel Daniels, the anchor of the Pacers' three ABA championship teams.

When will Turner break O'Neal's record? He's blocked six or more shots in a game 20 times in his career, so Saturday isn't out of the question. If he can accumulate six blocks over his next two games, he could do it on Monday night against Cleveland. After that, the Pacers embark on a five-game road trip.

Myles Turner and Jermaine O'Neal meet when O'Neal returned for a game during the Pacers' 50th Season Celebration on March 12, 2017.

Turner's 1,240 career blocks already rank 60th in NBA history. Still only 27 years old, he figures to have a good chance at getting to 2,000 blocks in his career. Only 19 players have reached that milestone, 11 of them Hall of Famers.

Derek Kramer at iPacers.com has done great work compiling a running list of every player Turner has blocked in his career, a total of 421 career players. He's blocked Andre Drummond 23 times and Giannis Antetokounmpo 22. James is one of 14 players Turner has blocked 10 or more times.