Myles Turner Arrives for USA Basketball Training Camp

Editor's Note: This blog will be updated each day Aug. 5-8, 2019, as Pacers center Myles Turner attends the first week of the 2019 USA Basketball Men's National Team Training Camp.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Scrimmages between the National Team and the Select Team continued on the third of practice.

The NBA posted a video of Turner catching a sideline inbounds pass from Jaylen Brown and draining a fadeaway jumper over Mikal Bridges to beat the shot clock buzzer:

PHOTO GALLERY: Myles Turner at 2019 USA Basketball Training Camp »

Tuesday, Aug. 6

The second day of training camp was picture day, as Turner and his USA Basketball teammates posed for a group photo:

Afterwards, they hit the floor for another day of practice:

Tuesday's practice featured several short scrimmages, matching up members of the National Team against members of the Select Team. Turner started two scrimmages on a group that included De'Aaron Fox, Khris Middleton, Jaylen Brown, Kyle Kuzma, Marcus Smart, and Bam Adebayo.

Afterwards, he spoke with the media and was asked about the differences between NBA and FIBA rules.

"There is a lot," Turner said. "Knocking the ball off the rim, no 3 seconds, physicality and a shorter 3-point line. There is a lot that goes into it."

Monday, Aug. 5

Pacers center Myles Turner has embarked on what could be a memorable six-week journey, joining the USA Basketball Men's National Team for the start of training camp in Las Vegas. Turner is vying for a spot on the 12-man team that will represent the United States at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, which will be held in China from Aug. 31 - Sept. 15.

Turner is one of 15 players vying for a spot on this year's team, which is coached by San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. Other candidates includes All-Stars Kyle Lowry, Khris Middleton, and Kemba Walker as well as Turner's former Pacers teammate, Thaddeus Young, who signed with the Chicago Bulls this summer.

PHOTO GALLERY: Myles Turner at 2019 USA Basketball Training Camp »

The Men's National Team members arrived in Las Vegas on Sunday, joined by 13 other young players on the USA Basketball Select Team, who will practice with the Men's National Team during training camp.

Just touched down in Vegas!

So excited for the opportunity to play in the FIBA World Cup! — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) August 4, 2019

It’s time. The fellas are filtering in to Las Vegas for #USABMNT training camp ahead of the #FIBAWC. >> https://t.co/yhCD7TeonL pic.twitter.com/iReCnoZ5RQ — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) August 4, 2019

Upon arriving in Las Vegas, Turner took his official headshot, signed autographs, did interviews, and mixed and mingled with his fellow teammates.

Camp officially got underway on Monday, as the squad hit the floor for their first of four straight days of practice:

Turner and the rest of the training camp participants will take the floor on Friday night at 10:00 PM ET for an intra-squad scrimmage.

They will then have a few days off before regrouping in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Aug. 13. Training camp will continue with four more days of practice before the final 12-man roster that will travel to China is announced on Saturday, Aug. 17. The team will then take on Spain in an exhibition that night in Anaheim.

Assuming he makes the team, it will be a wild couple of months for Turner. After training camp concludes, the National Team is scheduled to spend a week in Australia, where they will play three exhibitions, before traveling to China for two weeks. Pacers training camp will open a couple weeks after the World Cup ends and Turner will soon be headed back across the Pacific Ocean, as the Pacers are scheduled to travel to India for a pair of preseason games on Oct. 4 and 5.