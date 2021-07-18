Myles Turner Appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night

Pacers center Myles Turner made an appearance on Saturday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night, the basketball-themed version of ABC's late-night talk show that served as a lead-in to Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

In the episode, which was hosted by Anthony Anderson, Turner participated in a segment called "College Knowledge," where players from two different universities compete in a trivia competition.

For this night at least, Turner and frontcourt mate Domantas Sabonis were adversaries, as Saturday's matchup pitted Turner's University of Texas against Sabonis' Gonzaga University. Turner was paired with fellow Longhorn and Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba. They competed against recent Gonzaga stars Jalen Suggs and Joel Ayayi, both of whom are entrants into the 2021 NBA Draft.

The matchup was fittingly a best-of-seven series. Turner got Texas off to a strong start, quickly buzzing in to say there are 13 stripes on the American flag. He later successfully answered questions about the world's largest river and largest living animal, then came through in crunch time with an answer of "photosynthesis" to seal the victory.

You can watch the full segment in the video player below.