Mark's Mailbag: How Far Can The Pacers Go?

Editor's Note: Some Mailbag questions have been edited for clarity and length.

Q. Do you think the Pacers are capable of coming out of the first round of the playoffs? Is VO going to be ready for the beginning of the (next) season, or is being ready by the All-Star break more realistic?

-Igor

A. I do believe they are capable of getting past the first round. Losing Oladipo certainly makes it more difficult, but the addition of Wesley Matthews and the continued improvement of some of the younger players should negate some of that impact.

Having homecourt advantage in the first round would help, of course. That won’t be easy. The Pacers were third in the Eastern Conference heading into the All-Star break, one game ahead of both Philadelphia and Boston. The 76ers improved their team significantly on paper by acquiring Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris. The Celtics won five of their final six games before the All-Star break. Their remaining schedule is demanding, but they at least have an opportunity to move up in the standings if they play to their apparent potential.

The Pacers will need outstanding balance to find a top-four spot, as well as consistent contributions from the bench. They’ll have to defend exceptionally well, because they have a lot of challenging road games and won’t be able to rely on outshooting opponents.

It’s impossible to predict how soon Oladipo can return. I asked him during a recent conference call if he might be ready for the starting of training camp and he couldn’t answer. That’s understandable. How can anyone predict how quickly an injury heals?

It’s not just a question of when Oladipo can play again, it’s also a matter of when he’ll be back to full strength. Paul George returned for the final six games of the 2014-15 season and made some contributions, but he certainly wasn’t 100 percent.

Q. Why is it that many people are loving Turner so much and not giving seemingly as much love for Sabonis?

-Pat

A. Probably because Turner has been playing better. Sabonis got most of the love in October and November, but since the start of December Turner has been the player most fans hoped he could be, averaging 15 points and 2.8 blocks while hitting 52.5 percent of his field goal attempts, including 47 percent of his 3-pointers.

Sabonis went through a five-game slump a few weeks ago in which he averaged just 7.6 points on 33 percent shooting, but has since been more his normal self. In the six games before the All-Star break he averaged 12.8 points on 71 percent shooting along with 8.7 rebounds.

This kind of question is always difficult for me, because how do you measure “love” or “credit?” Who gets to decide what amount is appropriate? On the whole I believe Sabonis gets plenty of love. Best of all for the Pacers, he doesn’t care about it. He has no complaints coming off the bench for now, and he’d probably just as soon be left alone and play without anyone asking questions or heaping praise on him.

Q. Lots of concern about the obvious missed calls by the refs both in college and the NBA recently. One not so obvious was the game-changer when Oladipo's block was not ruled a goal tend in Game 5. I believe the reason refs miss so many calls is that they are in motion all the time trying to keep up with the much quicker athletes.

Have they ever experimented with six refs who essentially play a zone? Three at each end. One under the basket and two about midway near the top of the key on both sides. And feel free to answer the question by simply stating "no." Lol.

Also, regarding Jimmy Rayl, I don't believe he participated very often in Pacer events. Am I right? I don't recall seeing him at any autograph signings. The only time I recall him participating was after a game at MSA when a bunch of old timers played. He was probably in his mid to late 50's and was about 2-of-30 from the field!

-Terry

A. Six referees? That’s an interesting concept, and could improve officiating. The obvious reason not to go there is the expense of paying twice as many refs as we have now. And I wonder about the problem of each ref trying to justify his existence by blowing his whistle.

There are enough foul calls stopping games already; I would hate to see many more.

Rayl, who passed away recently, was bitter over being released by the Pacers midway through the 1968-69 season. He thought it was a political move, as I outlined in my book, “Reborn: The Pacers and the Return of Pro Basketball to Indianapolis.” He began that season (the second in franchise history) as a starter and hit five 3-pointers in the season-opening loss to Oakland – a rare feat at the time and matching the franchise record he had set late in the initial season. He clashed with Coach Larry Staverman, though, and fell out of favor. His career was revived somewhat when Slick Leonard took over, but his playing time was fading before his release.

He eventually came around to accepting his fate and attended some of the Pacers “alumni” events, however. He participated in the annual golf outing as late as 1997. I don’t recall the game at MSA to which you refer, but I remember him being introduced on the court at The Fieldhouse once, and he attended other gatherings as well – as the photo below with Reggie Miller in the late Eighties proves.

He would have attended the Decade Night ceremony for the players from the Sixties if his health permitted. His son went in his place.



Photo Credit: Mark Montieth

Q. Mark, where did you get all of the great photos in Reborn? Yours?

-Michael

A. Thanks for noticing. It was kind of funny, the first review comment about the book on Amazon was from someone who gave it two stars but hadn’t even read the book. He downgraded it because he didn’t like the photos.

If he only knew how difficult it had been to round them up. I got them from several sources, most of them from a retired newspaper photographer who owned the rights to them. Believe it or not, most newspapers used to throw out negatives and prints every few years because they took up too much space. They didn’t stop to consider the historical aspect of some of them. Of course it’s often difficult to know the value of a photo until many years later. Today it’s no problem storing digital images, but the practical difficulty of keeping all those prints and negatives was a burden.

I got the photo of the original team – the only one of its kind – from an Eagledale Shopping Center flyer that was kept in a scrapbook once kept by founding board member John DeVoe. Jerry Harkness loaned me a photo, and Rick Barry was nice enough to e-mail the photo of him with George Mikan and Larry Brown following the first ABA All-Star game.

I plan to do a follow-up book on the championship seasons and have a lead on some original color photos taken in road games. I look forward to the possibility of using those.

Q. Is one man filling Oladipo's void, or is it multiple? Or is that an unfair question, as maybe the team style has evolved to cover the loss?

-Jason

A. It will have to be a group effort. The Pacers proved that during Oladipo’s first absence this season, from late November to mid-December. He sat out 12 games (including the one against Atlanta when he played just the first 4:38) and they won eight of them. They lost the first four games following his second injury, then won six in a row before losing to Milwaukee.

Even when he played they were at their best when he limited his shot attempts and kept everyone involved. Without him it becomes a necessity. They don’t have a player who can take over a game as he sometimes did. They’ll have to move the ball and maintain a balanced attack – which they failed to do down the stretch against the Bucks when they squandered a 10-point lead and lost by nine.

Matthews should be capable of stepping in an averaging 13 points or so in Oladipo’s absence and is nearly as good a defender. He’s not as quick and doesn’t get as many steals, but he’s bigger and more physical and therefore more versatile. The rest of the players should be capable of picking up whatever scoring is lost in the transition from Oladipo to Matthews.

Q. Can the Pacers win a first-round playoff series if they end up not having home court?

-WineSherpa

A. They can, but history doesn’t offer much hope. They’ve only won a first-round series they opened on the road twice in their NBA history: in 1994 over Orlando and in 2005 against Boston.

But it’s like they say in the stock market. Past performance is not necessarily an indication of future results. You never know what circumstances might come up. It would take some unforeseen calamities to drop the Pacers below the fifth spot, and if they finish there they would be playing a team just ahead of them in the standings. A five seed defeating a four seed wouldn’t qualify as a major upset.

Q. Can you address the Pacers’ free agents and the likelihood they can return next year?

-Curtis

A. I cannot. Nobody can, really, including Kevin Pritchard and his brain trust.

I hear people speculating on which free agents should be kept and which should be let go. I believe that’s a waste of time, because nobody knows what circumstances will come up this summer – which free agents might be interested in signing with the Pacers or which players might become available via trade.

You can say now you want Player X to be re-signed, but what if another team makes an outrageous offer for that player and it would be impractical to keep him and blow up the salary structure? Or, what if another free agent who happens to be better than Player X is willing to sign with the Pacers?

Back in 2003, Donnie Walsh wanted to re-sign Brad Miller. But a couple of teams made outrageous and unpredictable offers the Pacers couldn’t afford to match. He signed with Sacramento. I might add that didn’t turn out to be as disastrous as many people assumed, because the Pacers won 61 games the following season with Jeff Foster starting in place of Miller.

All Pritchard and his staff can do is wade into the off-season marketplace and see what opportunities exist to improve the team. It’s impossible to predict them now.

