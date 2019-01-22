Mark's Mailbag: Can Turner and Sabonis Play Major Minutes Together?

Have a question for Mark? Want it to be on Pacers.com? Email him at askmontieth@gmail.com and you could be featured in his next mailbag.

Q. Mark is it safe to say Oladipo is in a shooting slump? I’m not sure of his actual numbers but it just seems he is. Thoughts?

-Matt

A. He certainly was last Tuesday in the game against Phoenix, when he hit 2-of-11 shots. But he hit 48 percent of his shots over the six games prior to that, so I don’t think you can call it a slump.

His shooting accuracy has fallen off from last season, when he hit .477 from the field, .371 from the 3-point line and .799 from the free throw line. This season he’s shooting .423 from the field, .344 from the 3-point line and .730 from the foul line.

The drop-off might seem worse than it is because he’s not shooting as often and hasn’t had as many explosive moments as last season. He hit game-winning 3-pointers against Boston and Chicago, but he’s been a casualty of the more balanced offense. That’s a good thing, though. Following the victory over the Suns, the Pacers were 34-6 when he takes 15 or fewer shots from the field, including 13-3 this season.

Q. Is Bojan part of future? I really hope he and Thad are Pacers past the 2018-2019 season.

-James

A. Their situations are interesting. Both are in the final year of contracts, both are valuable to the team and both would love to stay with the organization.

Could the Pacers find better players for those positions? Theoretically, yes. But there’s no way of knowing whether they can obtain those players. The same can be said for the other players in contract years.

Q. Now that Holiday already proved himself, and he surely can ball, do you think Pacers should deal Collison or Joseph on or before trade deadline?

-FRC

A. No, I don't. Certainly not for the sake of getting more time for Holiday, anyway.

Holiday has proven himself to be a great prospect, but isn't proven as a rotation player on a team with ambitions of winning the Eastern Conference. That's a lot to ask of a rookie.

He's also not as good as Collison or Joseph at this point. Over the long run of the season, and especially in the playoffs, experience means a lot.

If the Pacers were in a rebuilding season, with no shot at the playoffs or advancing in the playoffs, your idea would have merit. But I don't see it happening in this season.

Q. Do you think the Pacers need to make any moves before the deadline, and more importantly, do you think they will?

-Jon

Q: What percentage do you give for the Pacers to make a trade before the deadline?

-Don

A. The season for trade deadline speculation has officially begun!

It’s impossible to predict whether or not Kevin Pritchard will make a move before the deadline. For starters, it’s impossible to predict what opportunities will be available to him.

I consider this season much like last season, when players went to Pritchard and begged him not to make a deal, to keep the team together. Despite the changes to the bench, the camaraderie is much the same this season. I doubt anyone in the locker room is anxious for a teammate to be sent away.

Pritchard always made a minor move before the deadline while in charge of Portland’s basketball operations, so last year was the first time he stood pat. He admitted that wasn’t easy for him. But I doubt he’ll feel compelled to make a move this time around. His team has no significant holes and the likelihood of getting better players is slim.

The summer will bring a different story.

Q. Do you think Leaf has earned minutes? Might it be worth having more players playoff ready even if it costs a few games? Compare Spurs.

-Frank

A. As you no doubt know by now, Leaf recently received rotation minutes against Phoenix, New York, Boston, and Cleveland. He averaged 14.4 minutes and 6.8 points on 71 percent shooting in those games.

He's clearly capable of contributing, but it's not a matter of whether he's "earned" minutes. Nate McMillan would tell you he simply doesn't have playing time for Leaf in each game when everyone is healthy. That also applies to Kyle O’Quinn and Holiday.

McMillan prefers a nine-man rotation, as many teams do, but wanted to extend that to 10 for a while to give more rest to Young and Bogdanovic. He indicated he wouldn't stick with that the rest of the season, however, and moved away from it in Saturday's game against Dallas, though Leaf returned to the rotation on Sunday against Charlotte.

As you know, rotations shrink in the playoffs. That might leave out Leaf, but in the meantime he’ll likely get enough playing time to further establish himself as a dependable reserve. I went on record early last season stating Leaf will have a long NBA career as a rotation player, and see no reason to back off that belief. He's an excellent shooter when playing enough to establish a rhythm, has outstanding length and is more athletic than many people assumed when he was drafted. He’s had to get stronger and will continue to do so, but he has too many skills not to "make it" in the league.

He might have to wait another year to get consistent minutes, but that’s not too much to ask of a player who will be 22 at the end of the season. And, if the opportunity comes this season, he’ll likely be prepared for it.

Q. I sometimes hear NBA media members (like Zach Lowe in this particular case) say they do not believe Pacers can keep both Turner and Sabonis on the roster. They believe Kevin Pritchard will sign Sabonis to a multiyear deal, then he'll choose which big man to keep and use the other one in a trade. Do you share this opinion?

-Krzysztof

A. That question is the biggest one facing the franchise at the moment, and will have a major impact on its future.

Turner and Sabonis are happy with their arrangement at the moment, but it seems unlikely they want to spend the rest of their careers splitting time. Both are starting-caliber players, obviously. Perhaps Sabonis will be happy to continue playing off the bench for a while longer, but how much longer?

It seems to me the next step is determining whether they can play together. They are doing so more often this season, but not to a great extent. I understand why, because the results when they have played together are not inspiring, and this team isn’t in an experimental stage. It believes it can win big now. But at some point the issue will have to be resolved one way or another.

The Pacers gave up something defensively when the two played together last season because one of them – usually Sabonis – got caught having to defend quicker players on the perimeter. It’s been much less of an issue this season – a non-issue, you could argue. Although their defensive pairing might be a problem against certain opponents, they might be able to more than make up for it offensively and in rebounding. And, perhaps there’s a lineup combination that would flourish at both ends with the two playing together. Both can step out and hit shots on the perimeter, so it seems possible.

As for a trade, it all would depend on who can be acquired. Nobody can predict that.

