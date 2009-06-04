Prospect Interview: Luke Zeller

Senior (2008-09):

Washington, Ind., native was a key player in the Irish lineup because of the versatility he has of being able to play both in the post and along the perimeter ... Averaged 4.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in 36 games, including seven starts. ... Shot .396 overall and .342 from the 3-point line. ... Continues to become a more physical player underneath the basket and in the post ... Effective scorer both in the post and on the perimeter ... Most effective when he is facing the basket ... Excellent passer ... Sees the court extremely well ... Possesses great instinct and court vision and has good ballhandling skills for a player his size.

Junior (2007-08):

Averaged 4.5 points and 2.2 rebounds coming off the bench in all 33 contests ... netted fourth double-figure outing of the season in win at DePaul as he finished with 13 point on 5-6 shooting from the field, including hitting 3-4 shots from three-point range ... posted second double-figure outing of the season in win over Colgate in matching career-high of 14 points ... connected on 5-8 shots from the field and was 4-5 from three-point range ... also grabbed four rebounds and made two steals in the contest ... registered double-figures for the fifth time in his career as he scored 12 points (hitting 5-6 shots from the field) and grabbed three rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench in the season opener against Long Island ... reached double figures for the third time during the season in win over Marquette as he finished with 11 points and four rebounds ... hauled in a career-high 10 rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench against Marquette.

Sophomore (2006-07):

Started the first 16 games of the season and played in all 32 contests ... averaged 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds ... finished with a career-high 14 points against Elon on 5-7 shooting from the field (3-4 from three-point range) ... netted 12 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished off three assists versus The Citadel as he connected on all five of his shots from the field.

Freshman (2005-06):

Averaged 3.4 points and 3.1 rebounds ... played in 27 contests and made nine starts ... saw action in first 25 contests, but did not play in the Providence, DePaul, and Vanderbilt games ... earned first career start against Alabama and then made consecutive starts in the Florida International, IPFW and Niagara contests ... was in the starting lineup for four straight games against Fordham, Wofford, Pittsburgh and DePaul, in addition to the matchup at West Virginia ... netted double figures on two occasions when he scored 11 points in both the Fordham and Pittsburgh contests ... against the Rams connected on 4-8 shots from the field (2-4 from three-point range) for his first-ever double-figure scoring effort ... tied a career-high with nine rebounds in the game ... was 4-12 from the field against the Panthers and 3-10 from three-point range in playing a career-high 38 minutes in double-overtime loss ... grabbed career-high nine rebounds on three occasions. Was a member of the Athletes in Action team that captured the gold medal at the 2006 William Jones Cup in Taipei City, Taiwan.

Awards and Honors:

Big East Academic All-Star Team (2007-08, 2006-07 and 2005-06) ... Notre Dame Most Improved Player Award (2008) ... Notre Dame Club of St. Joseph Valley Rockne Student-Athlete Award (2007).

High School:

The second Indiana Mr. Basketball and 15th McDonald's All-American to attend Notre Dame ... the fifth McDonald's honoree to play for Irish head coach Mike Brey ... reached legendary status in Indiana basketball lore after hitting game-winning shot from midcourt as time expired in overtime to lead his Washington team to Class 3A state crown ... named an All-American Scholar as a senior ... recipient of the 2005 Trester Award for mental attitude ... four-time all-state, all-section and all-conference selection ... only player in Washington High School history to be selected all-conference four times ... three-time team captain and two-time MVP ... averaged 19.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in his final scholastic season while leading his team to a 27-2 record and the Indiana Class 3A state championship ... finished state championship game with 27 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists (a Class 3A state finals record) ... named to the all-tournament team at the Hall of Fame Tournament in New Castle, Ind., and won MVP honors at the GPC Holiday Tournament and the Region Roundball Rumble as a senior ... averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game as a junior, 18.1 points and 8.3 boards as a sophomore and 15.3 points and 8.0 rebounds in his initial prep campaign ... finished high school career as Washington's all-time leader in points (1,727), field goals made (637), field goals attempted (1,089), free throws made (418), free throws attempted (578) and tied the mark for games played (94) ... also second in school history in rebounds with 820 ... in addition to playing in the McDonald's All-America Game participated in the 2005 adidas Derby Festival Classic where he scored six points pulled down nine rebounds and blocked four shots in 21 minutes of work ... also played in the Indiana vs. Kentucky all-star games registering a double-double in Game Two with 12 points and 12 boards ... two-time participant in the Nike All-America Camp and the IBCA/ISHAA Top 100 Showcase ... named a Junior All-Star and took part in the USA Olympic Youth Development Festival in the summer of 2004 ... high school coach was Dave Omer ... lettered two years in cross country ... school's co-valedictorian ... named to National Honor Roll.

Personal:

Full name is Lucas Joseph Zeller ... oldest of three children ... Habitat for Humanity, Camp Illiana and Read Across America volunteer ... member of DECA Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes ... son of Steve and Lori Zeller ... mother, Lori, played basketball and softball at Coe College and uncle, Al Eberhard, played basketball at Missouri ... born 4-7-87 in Ames, Iowa ... enrolled in the Mendoza College of Business and is majoring in management entrepreneurship.