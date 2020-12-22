Local Children Get Chance to Shop with the Pacers as the Season of Giving, Delivered by Papa John's, Continues

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The Pacers Sports & Entertainment Season of Giving, delivered by Papa John's, continued today with Shop With The Pacers, as Indiana Pacers players surprised Indianapolis children with face-to-face Zoom conversations and gift cards for the Holidays. The event was conducted virtually as a health and safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In partnership with local community organizations, Pacers players Malcolm Brogdon, Justin Holiday, T.J. McConnell, Doug McDermott, and Victor Oladipo were paired with groups of children and presented each with $250 gift cards with which they can purchase toys of their choosing this holiday season. Additionally, each family received a $50 gift card from Kroger. While the program was moved to a virtual format this year, the community organizations, PS&E, and Pacers players all felt continuing the annual tradition in support of vulnerable Hoosier children was as important this year as ever.

"During these times, finding ways to give back can be challenging, but this is another way of making sure some children have a memorable holiday season," said Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon. "It would be fun to shop with the kids in person, but we'll make sure we do what we can to enjoy this experience virtually."

This year's participating partner organizations are:

A Kid Again

Christamore House

Coburn Place Safe Haven

Edna Martin Christian Center

Hawthorne Community Center

"Christamore House is excited about our partnership with the Pacers Family," said Christamore House Executive Director La'Toya Pitts. "Providing a Christmas to remember in a year filled with so much uncertainty would not be possible without this support."