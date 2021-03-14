LeVert Energizes Teammates in Emotional Return to the Court

On the night when clocks sprang forward, the return of Caris LeVert provided a major springboard for the Pacers as they enter the second half of the season.

The 26-year-old LeVert made his highly anticipated debut on Saturday night in Phoenix, scoring 13 points and providing an emotional lift in Indiana's impressive 122-111 win over a Suns team that entered the night with the second-best record in the NBA.

"The main thing for me was to try to contribute to a win," LeVert said after the game. "That's what I'm all about. Today was maybe my second time going five-on-five since everything happened, so a little bit of heavy legs and lack of conditioning, but that will come back. I'm just glad we got the win.

"A month and a half ago, two months ago, I don't think I even knew if I was going to be out here, especially this soon, just with everything that happened. It's definitely a level of gratefulness and (I'm) just happy to be on the court."

Saturday was the culmination of a difficult eight weeks for LeVert. He was taking a pregame nap on Jan. 13 when he awoke to a call from Nets general manager Sean Marks, who informed him that he was being traded to Indiana in the four-team megadeal that brought James Harden to Brooklyn and sent Victor Oladipo to Houston. But that was just the beginning.

LeVert traveled to Indianapolis for a routine physical before the trade was completed, where he received stunning news. An MRI of his back had revealed a mass on his left kidney. Subsequent testing determined the mass was cancerous, and he underwent surgery to treat renal cell carcinoma on Jan. 26. Thankfully, doctors told him he would not require further treatment.

The Pacers could have backed out of the deal after LeVert's MRI knowing that he would be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time, but Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard assured LeVert that the franchise had his back. LeVert, meanwhile, remained remarkably upbeat and engaged, spending plenty of time at practices and games post-surgery supporting and getting to know his new teammates.

46 days after undergoing surgery, LeVert was back on the practice court. He started at shooting guard and played just under 27 minutes. There was some predictable rust after the long layoff, as he went 5-for-14 from the field and 0-for-4 from 3-point range while committing four turnovers, but he still managed to score 13 points and pull down seven rebounds, significant contributions in Indiana's signature win up to this point in the season.

After the win, LeVert stayed on the court to do the postgame walk-off interview with FOX Sports Indiana's Jeremiah Johnson. When he finally made his way to the locker room, his teammates greeted him with a loud ovation.

"This team's just happy for him, especially with everything he's been battling and everything he's gone through," Pacers center Myles Turner said. "It takes a very strong person to go through that kind of stuff and to will your way back."

Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren said LeVert's presence "absolutely energized" his team, which seemed to adopt LeVert's aggressive mindset on both sides of the floor.

"His character level is so high," Bjorkgren said. "He's such a good person. He's been a great teammate throughout this entire time that he's been out. Our guys were very happy to have him back out there on the court."

"Just having him out there, it was awesome to see," Pacers forward Doug McDermott added. "We're all so happy for him."

LeVert was back the practice court in the days leading up to the All-Star break but had only recently been cleared to play five-on-five and had limited opportunities to do so because of the break. Indiana had one practice in Los Angeles on Thursday evening. LeVert then watched Friday's game against the Lakers before making his debut in Phoenix, providing some welcome reinforcements on the second night of a back-to-back.

Bjorkgren said that LeVert was not on any minutes restriction, but he encouraged the five-year veteran to communicate to him when he needed a breather.

LeVert went scoreless in a six-minute stint to start Saturday's game, but provided a spark when he checked back in in the second quarter, scoring eight points in a 3:07 stretch. Bjorkgren pointed to that as evidence of how he can help the Pacers going forward, saying that Saturday was "just the beginning" as LeVert gets his legs under him and continues to familiarize himself with Bjorkgren's system.

"You can run as much as you like or ride the bike as much as you want, but playing in an NBA game is way different than any type of conditioning that you're going to do off the court," LeVert said. "I think the more games I play in, the better that will get."

LeVert is a dynamic scorer and playmaker with a proven track record. He averaged 18.5 points and 6 assists in 12 games with Brooklyn this season, including a 43-point performance on Jan. 8 in Memphis. He dropped a career-high 51 points in a win in Boston last March shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the 2019-20 season.

His teammates are well aware of LeVert's abilities and welcome his presence, which forces the defense to account for him and lessens the amount they can focus on slowing down Indiana's two leading scorers, Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis.

"He's going to bring a big dynamic to our offense," Turner said. "He's another option out there...The first quarter he was trying to get guys going, but we told him, 'No, man. We need you to go out there and score, be yourself.' He opens up the floor for everybody when he's out there being aggressive.

"He can get by pretty much anybody. When he gets by (his man) it forces help and causes the defense to sink and collapse until we make the right play."

It's been a trying two months for LeVert, but the self-professed basketball obsessive was finally back playing the game he loved on Saturday. He said that he has developed a quick bond with his new teammates and is optimistic about the Pacers' prospects as they begin their playoff push.

"They were in my ear the whole game, even leading up to the game," LeVert said. "I can't thank those guys enough. It's going to be a special rest of the season for sure once everybody starts clicking."