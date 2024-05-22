Late-Game Miscues Cost Pacers in Game 1, But They Showed They Belong

BOSTON — The Pacers appeared on their way to a win on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

They had the ball up three points with 10 seconds left in regulation. But a costly turnover and a heroic shot by Jaylen Brown forced overtime, where the Celtics ultimately prevailed, 133-128, to take a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Those are the facts. There's no sugarcoating a loss that should have been a win, and the Pacers didn't shy away from accepting responsibility for their shortcomings at the end of Game 1.

But they also didn't slump out of TD Garden with the look of a defeated team. Frustrated, certainly. But they also knew that they did a lot of things right to put themselves in position to steal a victory on the road against the top seed in the East. And they also know that they have shown a remarkable level of resiliency — over the course of the season, throughout their playoff run, and even on multiple occasions on Tuesday night.

So while head coach Rick Carlisle and the Pacers' stars spent portions of their postgame press conferences rehashing what derailed them late in Game 1, they also remained upbeat about their prospects over the remainder of the best-of-seven series.

"Today we played great for about 47 minutes," All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton said. "Just didn’t sustain for 48. We’ll go back, watch some film, and there will be good and there will be bad. We’ll learn from it and will be a lot better in Game 2."

"We did so many good things in this game that it came down to a couple mistakes at the end," Carlisle said. "But this is the NBA playoffs. We have to learn from it and bounce back."

The fact that the Pacers were in a position to win Game 1 seemed far-fetched at the start of the night, as the Celtics raced out to a 12-0 lead while Indiana missed its first six shots and committed two early turnovers.

Or even midway through the third quarter, when Boston led 87-75 following a 13-0 run.

One might have expected the sixth-seeded Pacers — a young group with limited playoff experience — to fold in those moments, playing on the road in front of a raucous crowd against a Celtics team that won 64 games in the regular season.

But in both cases, the Pacers rallied. They erased their early deficit and tied the game by halftime. They got back within one by the end of the third quarter after falling into another 12-point hole.

And they slowly and methodically built a lead late in the fourth quarter behind timely shotmaking from Pascal Siakam, Aaron Nesmith, and Andrew Nembhard.

The Pacers led by five following Nembhard's jumper with 1:57 to play. The Celtics got back within one before the second-year guard knocked down another shot to put the Blue & Gold up 117-114 with 46.8 seconds remaining.

That's where the game went off the rails. The Pacers gave up a wide-open look at a game-tying three to Celtics star Jayson Tatum, but he missed the shot with 36.7 seconds remaining. Indiana secured the rebound and were in position to bleed off more than half the remaining time in regulation, but Haliburton dribbled the ball off his foot and out of bounds on the left sideline with 27.7 seconds to play.

Boston had two shots on its next possession, but Derrick White missed a contested layup and Tatum missed a jumper off the offensive rebound. Myles Turner secured the rebound on Tatum's miss and the Celtics fouled Haliburton with 10 seconds remaining.

The Pacers were not yet in the bonus, so they were given the ball out of bounds on the left sideline. Nembhard attempted to inbound to Siakam, but Brown contested the pass and it went off Siakam's fingertips and out of bounds.

That gave the Celtics the ball on the baseline with 8.5 seconds to play. Jrue Holiday threw the ball to Brown in the left corner. Siakam got to Brown as he caught the ball, but sensing that Brown was going to immediately hoist a shot, put his arms behind his back and avoided making contact. Brown had little to no space between Siakam and the Pacers' bench, but got the shot off and swished it to tie the game with 5.7 seconds left.

On the other end, Nembhard inbounded to Haliburton deep on the left wing. He took a dribble and appeared ready to hoist a shot for the lead, but instead opted to continue dribbling to his right. The Celtics' defense slid with him and he had to throw up a contested shot over Tatum from the right wing that missed long and the game went into overtime, where Boston prevailed.

Those plays at the end of regulation were all dissected at length in the postgame press conference.

Carlisle took the blame for the turnover on the inbound to Siakam, saying he should have used Indiana's remaining timeout to advance the ball into the frontcourt. "This loss is totally on me," the head coach said of that moment.

The Pacers said they were planning to foul the Celtics up three with 8.5 seconds remaining, but when Brown caught the ball in a position to shoot, Siakam elected not to give a foul at risk of fouling him on the shot and giving up a four-point play. Carlisle, Haliburton, and Turner were unanimous that Siakam made the right decision.

The final play didn't unfold as planned. Haliburton said that with the benefit of hindsight he probably should have shot it on the initial look.

"A lot of things had to go wrong for us and right for them, and they did," Carlisle said of how the end of regulation unfolded. "We’ve got to own it and get ready for Thursday."

The Pacers' two turnovers in the final 30 seconds of regulation loomed large and turnovers were the biggest impediment for Indiana in Game 1. The Blue & Gold had 22 giveaways, which Boston converted into 32 points on the other end.

Carlisle said "a lot" of the turnovers "would be hard to explain." Haliburton added that while the Celtics are a really good defensive team (White and Holiday were both named to the NBA's All-Defensive Second Team on Tuesday), he felt that the Pacers' turnover problems were more self-inflicted than a result of Boston's pressure. Turner agreed, saying "we showed our age a little bit" with "uncharacteristic mistakes."

Those mistakes ultimately cost the Pacers the game and will get plenty of scrutiny in Wednesday's film session. But the players also know that it is a long series.

"As much as it hurts, it’s one loss so we have to move on from it," Siakam said.

All season long, the Pacers have demonstrated a unique ability to move on from tough losses. That's held true in the playoffs, where Indiana dropped Game 1 on the road both in their first round series with Milwaukee and the Eastern Conference Semifinals against New York. Against the Bucks, they won the next three games. They actually dropped the first two games against the Knicks, but rallied to win the next two in Indianapolis and ultimately took the series in seven games.

"It’s not that difficult to stay together, brother," Turner said. "I’m going to tell you right now, it’s been a very long season. We’ve had a lot of highs, a lot of lows. It ain’t going to stop here."

"We’ve been a tough-minded, resilient team really for almost the entire second half of the year," said Carlisle. "We have to continue with that and come back in here on Thursday night."

After the Pacers knocked off the second-seeded Knicks in Game 7 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden, Carlisle quipped "we're the uninvited guests" as young, small-market, sixth-seeded Indiana crashed the party in the Eastern Conference Finals. While the Celtics are considered heavy favorites to come out of the East, the Pacers continue to bristle at the notion that they should be content with how far they've gone.

"We know we can play with these guys," Haliburton said. "That’s for y'all to say. There’s a lot of people saying that we don’t belong here. We don’t really care. We know we belong."