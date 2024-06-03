Lance Jones: 2024 Draft Prospect

2023-24

• One of the top grad transfers in the country, Jones averaged 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while starting all 39 games.

• Made 80, 3-pointers -- the 12th most in a season in school history. Had 24 games with multiple 3-pointers, including five against both Michigan and Northwestern. Had four trifectas in the National Semifinals vs. North Carolina State.

• Finished career just shy of 2,000 career points (1,971).

• Scored a season-high 26 points in an overtime win over Northwestern (Jan. 31). Added 24 points at Michigan two games before that (Jan. 23). Then scored 20 points in a win at No. 6-ranked Wisconsin on Feb. 4.

• Was named the FOX Sports National Guard of the Week on Jan. 29, after averaging 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.0 steals in wins over Michigan and Rutgers.

• Had 24 games of 10 or more points, helping Purdue to a 21-3 record in those games.

• Had a monster floor game in Purdue's first win at Rutgers since 2018 -- 10 rebounds, 8 assists and 5 steals to go along with four points.