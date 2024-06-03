Lance Jones: 2024 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-1
Weight: 200
Position: SG
College: Purdue
Age: 23
2023-24 Season Stats
PPG: 11.7
RPG: 2.7
APG: 1.9
BLK: 0.2
STL: 1.3
Player Bio
Courtesy of Purdue Athletics
2023-24
• One of the top grad transfers in the country, Jones averaged 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while starting all 39 games.
• Made 80, 3-pointers -- the 12th most in a season in school history. Had 24 games with multiple 3-pointers, including five against both Michigan and Northwestern. Had four trifectas in the National Semifinals vs. North Carolina State.
• Finished career just shy of 2,000 career points (1,971).
• Scored a season-high 26 points in an overtime win over Northwestern (Jan. 31). Added 24 points at Michigan two games before that (Jan. 23). Then scored 20 points in a win at No. 6-ranked Wisconsin on Feb. 4.
• Was named the FOX Sports National Guard of the Week on Jan. 29, after averaging 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.0 steals in wins over Michigan and Rutgers.
• Had 24 games of 10 or more points, helping Purdue to a 21-3 record in those games.
• Had a monster floor game in Purdue's first win at Rutgers since 2018 -- 10 rebounds, 8 assists and 5 steals to go along with four points.
AT SOUTHERN ILLINOIS
• Finished his SIU career ranked 12th in program history with 1,514 points in 119 games.
• Knocked down 205 3-pointers to rank third in program history behind Shane Hawkins and Kent Williams.
• Finished with 176 career steals to finish fifth in school history, while his 1.48 steals per game is also fifth in program history.
2022-23
• Named to the MVC All-Defensive Team and Third-Team All-MVC.
• Started all 33 games for the Salukis during his senior season, averaging 13.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
• Led the team and the MVC with 54 steals.
• Scored in double-digits in 24 games and recorded 20 or more points in three games.
• Scored a season-high 28 points on Senior Night against UNI, shooting 11-for-4 from the field and 5-for-8 from distance.
HIGH SCHOOL
• Two-time IBCA All-State selection (2018 and 2019).
• 2019 Pioneer Press All-Area Player of the Year.
• Won 110 games in four seasons at Evanston Township High School.
• Led Evanston to a third-place finish in the IHSA 4A State tournament in 2018 and a second-place finish in 2019.
PERSONAL
• Son of Katie Legrone and (late) Robert Jones.
• Born Oct. 22, 2000 in Evanston, Ill.