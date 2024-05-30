Kyle Rode: 2024 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-7
Weight: 220
Position: F
College: Liberty
2023-24 Season Stats
PPG: 14.2
RPG: 4.9
APG: 2.5
BLK: 0.1
STL: 0.8
Player Bio
Courtesy of Liberty Athletics
2022-23 (Sr.)
• Started all 36 games
• Earned ASUN All-Conference second team honors for second year in a row
• Tabbed ASUN Scholar-Athlete of the Year
• Selected to NABC District 3 second team
• Named to College Sports Communications (CSC) Academic All-District Men’s Basketball Team®
• Named to ASUN All-Academic team
• Garnered inclusion on ASUN Academic Honor Roll
• Averaged 10.9 points (second on team), 3.5 rebounds (fourth on team) and 3.5 assists (second on team) per game on the season
• Scored season-high 23 points in ASUN title game at Kennesaw State (March 5), became 31st 1,000-point scorer in program history
• Tallied 22 points in ASUN opener at Bellarmine (Dec. 29), had career-high 10 field goals (on 16 attempts), added four assists
• Finished with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in home win over Eastern Kentucky (Feb. 11)
• Totaled 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting and made 4-of-7 threes in NIT second round game at Wisconsin (March 19)
• Scored in double figures 21 times on the year
• Grabbed season-best 10 rebounds vs. Bradley at Cancun Challenge (Nov. 23)
• Dished out five or more assists 11 times on the season
• Had a streak of 11 straight games in doubles figures from Jan. 12-Feb. 16
• Enters final season 29th in program history for career points (1,044), 24th in rebounds (470) and seventh in assists (388)
2021-22 (Jr.)
• Played in all 33 games and started in 32 contests
• Earned ASUN All-Conference second team honors
• Garnered inclusion on ASUN Academic Honor Roll
• Averaged 9.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists on the year
• Ranked first on the team in assists per game and seventh in the ASUN
• Ranked No. 35 in Division I in assist/turnover ratio
• Scored a career-high 24 points on Feb. 8 against Lipscomb
• Recorded his first career double-double on Feb. 5 at Eastern Kentucky
• Had 14 games this season recording five assists or more
• Scored 10 points or more in 14 games
2020-21 (So.)
• Played and started in Liberty’s 29 games
• Named to the ASUN All-Tournament team
• Garnered inclusion on ASUN Academic Honor Roll
• Averaged 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game
• Ranked No. 3 in assists/turnover ratio (2.65) in the ASUN Conference
• Scored a career-high 18 points against South Carolina
• Shot 49.4 percent from the field
2019-20 (Fr.)
• Appeared in 33 games, starting five
• Named the Bahamas Showcase Tournament MVP
• Garnered inclusion on ASUN Academic Honor Roll
• Named the ASUN Newcomer of the Week on Nov. 25
• Averaged 4.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists
• Scored a season-high 17 points against Morgan State
Prep
• Played at Lexington Christian Academy and played for Indiana Elite 2019
• A three-star prospect and was ranked No. 330 in the Class of 2019 by Prep Hoops, which is the highest rated recruit in Liberty’s history
• A Kentucky All-State selection in 2019
• A 2019 Kentucky Mr. Basketball nominee
• A Courier Journal’s First Team All-State selection
• Averaged 23.2 points and 9.6 rebounds in his senior season
• Became Lexington Christian Academy’s all-time leading scorer with 2,498 career points
• Led Kentucky Christian to a 22-11 record in his senior season and the school’s first three district titles throughout his career
• Named the Co-11th Region Player of the Year in 2019
• A three-time Lexington All-City First Team honoree
Personal
• Son of Cheryl Rode
• Birthday is Dec. 9
• Earned bachelor’s degree in information systems in May 2022, currently pursuing a master’s degree in executive leadership