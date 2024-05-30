Kyle Rode: 2024 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-7

Weight: 220

Position: F

College: Liberty

2023-24 Season Stats

PPG: 14.2

RPG: 4.9

APG: 2.5

BLK: 0.1

STL: 0.8

Player Bio

Courtesy of Liberty Athletics

2022-23 (Sr.)

• Started all 36 games

• Earned ASUN All-Conference second team honors for second year in a row

• Tabbed ASUN Scholar-Athlete of the Year

• Selected to NABC District 3 second team

• Named to College Sports Communications (CSC) Academic All-District Men’s Basketball Team®

• Named to ASUN All-Academic team

• Garnered inclusion on ASUN Academic Honor Roll

• Averaged 10.9 points (second on team), 3.5 rebounds (fourth on team) and 3.5 assists (second on team) per game on the season

• Scored season-high 23 points in ASUN title game at Kennesaw State (March 5), became 31st 1,000-point scorer in program history

• Tallied 22 points in ASUN opener at Bellarmine (Dec. 29), had career-high 10 field goals (on 16 attempts), added four assists

• Finished with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in home win over Eastern Kentucky (Feb. 11)

• Totaled 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting and made 4-of-7 threes in NIT second round game at Wisconsin (March 19)

• Scored in double figures 21 times on the year

• Grabbed season-best 10 rebounds vs. Bradley at Cancun Challenge (Nov. 23)

• Dished out five or more assists 11 times on the season

• Had a streak of 11 straight games in doubles figures from Jan. 12-Feb. 16

• Enters final season 29th in program history for career points (1,044), 24th in rebounds (470) and seventh in assists (388)

2021-22 (Jr.)

• Played in all 33 games and started in 32 contests

• Earned ASUN All-Conference second team honors

• Garnered inclusion on ASUN Academic Honor Roll

• Averaged 9.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists on the year

• Ranked first on the team in assists per game and seventh in the ASUN

• Ranked No. 35 in Division I in assist/turnover ratio

• Scored a career-high 24 points on Feb. 8 against Lipscomb

• Recorded his first career double-double on Feb. 5 at Eastern Kentucky

• Had 14 games this season recording five assists or more

• Scored 10 points or more in 14 games