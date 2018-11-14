Kyle O'Quinn to be Inducted to MEAC 2019 Hall of Fame Class

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced on Tuesday that it would be inducting Pacers forward Kyle O'Quinn, who starred at Norfolk State, into its 2019 Hall of Fame class.

"I would like to congratulate the 2019 Hall of Fame class for all their accomplishments, both athletically and professionally," said Dr. Dennis E. Thomas, MEAC Commissioner. "The honorees have made significant contributions to their families, communities, institutions, and this conference. They are to be commended."

While playing four seasons for Norfolk State from 2008-2012, O'Quinn was twice named the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year. Perhaps most notably, as a senior, O'Quinn's 15th-seeded team upset No. 2 Missouri in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, as O'Quinn racked up 26 points and 14 rebounds in the impressive performance.

Thanks to his stellar senior season in which he averaged 15.9 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, O'Quinn was awarded the Lou Henson Award, an accolade given to the nation's top mid-major player. O'Quinn became the first player from an HBCU to be given the honor.

O'Quinn was selected in the second round (49th overall) of the NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic in 2012, where he played the first three seasons of his career before joining the Knicks in 2015. This summer, the Pacers acquired O'Quinn during free agency.

The forward has appeared in eight games for the Pacers this season and is averaging 3.5 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.