Tristen Newton: 2024 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-4

Weight: 192

Position: PG

College: Connecticut

Age: 23

2023-24 Season Stats

PPG: 15.1

RPG: 6.6

APG: 6.2

BLK: 0.3

STL: 0.9

Player Bio

Courtesy of Connecticut Athletics

Indiana Pacers Pre-Draft Workouts: Tristen Newton 1-on-1 Interview (June 18, 2024)

2023-24:

NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player

Consensus First Team All-American

Bob Cousy Award winner for nation’s top point guard

Associated Press BIG EAST Player of the Year

Unanimous First Team All-BIG EAST

BIG EAST Tournament MVP

Scored his 2,000 th career point in the National Championship game

career point in the National Championship game Averaged a team-high 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and a team-high 6.2 assists

Had a pair of triple-doubles and 11 double-doubles

Scored 23 points with 11 rebounds and six assists in the Empire Classic vs. Indiana (Nov. 19)

Recorded a 15-point, 10-rebound, 13-assist triple-double vs. Manhattan (Nov. 24)

Scored a season-high 31 points at No. 5 Kansas (Dec. 1)

Went for 25 points at Villanova (Jan. 20)

Scored 27 and grabbed 12 rebounds at No. 15 Creighton (Feb. 20)

Finished with 10 points, a career-high 16 rebounds and 10 assists against Villanova (Feb. 24)

Had 13 points and 10 assists in the BIG EAST title game against Marquette (March 13), becoming the first player in nearly 30 years with a point-assist double-double in the BIG EAST championship game

Scored 20 points and dished out 10 assists in the NCAA Round of 32 vs. Northwestern (March 24)

Recorded 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds without a turnover in the National Championshio game against Purdue (April 8)

As a Senior in 2022-23: Had an immediate impact after transferring to UConn… Appeared in all 39 games, starting 38, averaged 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and led team in assists (4.7)… Had double-double (19 points, 10 rebounds) and went 8-of-8 from the foul line in NCAA National Championship game vs. San Diego State… Named to All-Final Four Team… Set UConn record with two triple-doubles in same season – 22 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists vs. Buffalo (11/15/22) and 12 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists vs. Marquette (2/7/23)… Had 17 double-figure scoring games… Shot .374 overall, .366 from three-point range and .816 from foul line… Named to BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll on Nov. 28.

Before UConn: Transferred to UConn before the 2022-23 season as a senior after three seasons at East Carolina University… Still has one season of eligibility remaining, granted by the NCAA for student-athletes affected by the pandemic… Appeared in 78 games for ECU, starting 65, and averaged 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and shot .404 overall and .316 from three-point range… Scored 1,018 points at ECU… Ranks sixth in career assists at ECU… Named to the 2021-22 All-American Conference Second Team.

As a Junior in 2021-22 (at East Carolina): Had his best season as a college player up to that point, starting all 30 of ECU’s games, averaging 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, shooting .435 overall, and .333 from three-point range – all career bests – and helping the Pirates reach a .500 record for the first time in eight years… Led league in free throw percentage (.879) and was second in assists (5.0)… Had 28 double-figure scoring games, including eight 20+ games and two 30+ games, including a career-high 32 against Tulane (1/5/22)… Named to Second Team All-American Athletic Conference.

As a Sophomore in 2020-21 (at East Carolina): Appeared in 17 games, starting 16 in Covid-abbreviated season … Averaged 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.2 steals, shot .348 overall,.262 from beyond the arc and .895 from free throw line (ranked second in AAC)… Scored double-figures in nine games.

As a Freshman in 2019-20 (at East Carolina): Played in all 31 of ECU’s games, starting 19, including the last 12 of the season (which was halted by the pandemic)… Averaged 11.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists (led team), 1.7 steals (led team), shot .390 overall, .324 from three (led team) and .802 from the foul line (led team)… Set ECU freshman record for total assists (114)… Had 16 double-figure scoring games, five 20+ games, including a season-high 25 against UConn (2/29/20).

Before College: Four-year letterman at Burges High School (El Paso, Texas), finishing his career with an impressive 3,266 points, 853 rebounds, 472 assists and 334 steals… As a senior, averaged 37.2 points (first in Texas, sixth in the country), 9.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.6 steals and led Mustangs to District 1-5A championship… Named El Paso Times Player of the Year… Named All-State, twice named to TABC Class 5A All-Region Team, selected to play in 2019 TABC All-Star Game… Three-time All-City First Team selection… Played AAU ball with Yes II Success.