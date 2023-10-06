Indiana Pacers Announce 2023-24 Broadcast Schedule

Bally Sports Indiana is scheduled to televise 79 Regular Season and Two Preseason Games

Fans can watch the Pacers on Bally Sports on cable, satellite, and streaming providers or with a subscription to Bally Sports+

Unique Pacers+ Ticket Plan Includes Six-Month subscription to Bally Sports+

All games to air on the Pacers Radio Network



INDIANAPOLIS – Bally Sports Indiana enters its 28th season as the official home of the Indiana Pacers and is scheduled to bring fans comprehensive coverage of 81 games throughout the 2023-24 season, while every game this season can be heard across the Pacers Radio Network.



BALLY SPORTS INDIANA COVERAGE

Bally Sports Indiana will tip-off its 2023-24 broadcast schedule with two preseason telecasts, the first on Monday, October 16 vs. the Atlanta Hawks, and then again on Friday, October 20 vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers.



Bally Sports Indiana is also scheduled to carry 79 regular season games, starting Wednesday, October 25 when the Pacers host the Washington Wizards (broadcast plans for the Pacers regular season games during the week of December 4-8 will be announced at a later date). Leading into the season opener, Bally Sports Indiana will produce a one-hour pregame show starting at 6:00pm ET.



Fans can watch the Pacers on Bally Sports on cable, satellite, and streaming TV providers throughout the region. In addition, fans can stream Pacers games with a subscription to Bally Sports+, the stand-alone streaming service that gives fans direct access to Pacers games. For more information on how to watch the Pacers, visit Pacers.com or BallySports.com.



PACERS+ PACKAGE

Another unique way for fans to access Bally Sports+ is through the Pacers+ Plan (pacers.com/plus), which returns this season and includes:

• A premium fan experience that includes tickets to five of the most anticipated games of the season, plus a bonus sixth game free.

• A post-game player experience with a Pacers player.

• A limited-edition, one-of-a-kind Pacers gift.

• A six-month subscription to Bally Sports+ allowing you to stream every 23-24 Pacers game.



BALLY SPORTS INDIANA BROADCAST TEAM

Chris Denari, in his 18th season as play-by-play announcer, and Quinn Buckner, in his 25th season as analyst, will call all the action, while Jeremiah Johnson serves as in-game reporter. Johnson also serves as host of both the Pacers Live pregame and postgame shows, where he will be joined by analyst and former Pacers guard Eddie Gill.



PACERS RADIO NETWORK COVERAGE

The Pacers Radio Network is the official home for all 82 regular-season games and all four preseason games this year, beginning on Sunday, October 8 when Indiana visits the Memphis Grizzlies. All games can be heard on flagship stations 93.5FM and 107.5FM The Fan, as well as on partner stations that are part of the extensive Pacers Radio Network.



PACERS RADIO NETWORK BROADCAST TEAM

Mark Boyle – the “Voice of the Pacers” – returns for his 36th season behind the microphone to bring all the action on the court to life, where he will be joined by lead analyst Eddie Gill for all home games and 25 road games, as well as sideline reporter Pat Boylan for all games. Prior to every Pacers game, Boylan will also serve as host of the Kroger Pregame Show, and after the game, fans will have a chance to hear Boyle recap all the highlights during the Kinetico Postgame Show. Host Eddie White returns to bring fans the Pacers Overtime Show, which debuts following the regular-season opener on October 25, presented by Kroger.



On Saturday, October 21, Pacers Weekly returns, hosted by Boylan and airing Saturday mornings at 10:00 a.m. on 93.5FM & 107.5FM The Fan.