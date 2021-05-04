Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever Celebrate Military Appreciation Month

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever today announced activities for Military Appreciation Month in May, headlined by the Hoops for Troops auction Presented by Yuengling.

NBA Cares Hoops for Troops, a year-round initiative led by the NBA in collaboration with the Department of Defense, USO, TAPS and other military and veteran-serving organizations, is designed to honor active and retired service members and their families. During Hoops for Troops Weekend, May 28-30, the Indiana Pacers and the Indiana Fever will join the NBA and the Department of Defense in recognizing members of the military and work side-by-side to positively impact central Indiana.

Hoops for Troops presented by Yuengling is the centerpiece of this year's Military Appreciation Month, May 1-31, with Pacers and Fever activations that also include:

• Hoops for Troops Auction, presented by Yuengling: The Pacers and Fever will host an online auction to benefit Team Red White & Blue Indiana beginning May 10th and running through the end of the month. Items available include Indiana Pacers autographed merchandise, Indiana Fever autographed merchandise, Pacers and Fever apparel, Yuengling signage, grills, coolers and more! Visit Pacers.com/HoopsforTroopsAuction to place your bid and help Indiana's military veterans.

• Military Mondays: Each Monday during the month of May, the Military Monday Team, including the Indiana Pacemates, Boomer and Freddy Fever, will surprise local military heroes to thank them for their dedication and service to our country. As part of the surprise, each recipient will receive a Pacers military designed hat, Papa John's Pizza, Pacers gear, Fever gear and more!

• Military Salute of the Game: The Pacers have teamed up with Team Red White & Blue to present the Military Salute of the Game at Pacers home games on May 5th, 6th, and 8th. This program allows military personnel and their families to serve as VIP guests at the game and be recognized for their selfless acts in protecting our country. Each recipient receives Pacers game tickets, in-seat recognition, $50 Key Bank Gift Card, a Pacers swag bag including autographed memorabilia, and a pregame meal courtesy of Prime 47.

• Commitment to Service Day: Volunteers from Pacers Sports & Entertainment and the USO of Indiana will participate in a Commitment to Service Day at Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana on May 20th from 8:30am-11:30am. Volunteers will assist in preparing Family Meal Packs to aid in feeding hungry Hoosiers. Through volunteers' efforts such as these, Gleaners is able distribute more than 2 million pounds of food each month.

Finally, the Pacers and Fever will partner with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Behind the Bricks, a partnership to treat four members of our military to a special "Behind the Bricks" look at the special venue that is IMS on May 12th from 9am-10:30am. IMS President Doug Boles will lead the group in a lap around the track, followed by a tour of the Yard of Bricks, The Pagoda and the Media Center. Each participant will also receive a commemorative goodie bag which will include Pacers, Fever & IMS gear.