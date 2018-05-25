Indiana Pacemates: 2018-19 Workshops

Want to be a Pacemate? Attend the 2018-19 Pacemates Audition Workshops to prepare for Pacemates Auditions later this summer.

Want to just improve your dance skills? All dancers are welcome to attend to learn what it takes to on a professional dance team. Participants must be 18 years of age.

Learn routines that the Pacemates have performed on the court, get tips on how to look and perform during auditions, and ask questions about the audition process and the upcoming season.

All workshops will be held from 6:00 - 8:30 PM at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, with check-in beginning at 5:30pm. The registration fee is $20 for each workshop or $50 for all three sessions.

Parking will be available in the Virginia Avenue garage, attached via the sky bridge directly to the east of Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Workshop Dates:

Thursday, June 14

Monday, June 18

Thursday, June 28