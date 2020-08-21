Indiana Hoping to Unlock More Looks for McDermott in Game 3

Despite dropping the first two games of their best-of-seven first-round series to Miami, the Pacers remain confident in their ability to beat the Heat.

"This series is far from over," Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon said Tuesday after Game 2.

Indeed, the Pacers were competitive in both Games 1 and 2. They led after the opening quarter of both contests, had a two-point lead with under 10 minutes remaining in Game 1, and whittled what was a 16-point deficit down to seven a little over a minute into the fourth quarter of Game 2.

But in both contests, the Heat pulled away down the stretch, hitting timely shots and keeping the Pacers from getting good looks on the other end.

"I think our effort is there," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said following Wednesday's practice. "We're just not executing as well as we need to for 48 minutes. Of course you're down, but you have to find a way to get yourself up for tomorrow's game."

One area where the Pacers need to execute better is creating more looks for Doug McDermott. The 6-8 sharpshooter averaged 10.3 points off the bench in the regular season, shooting 43.5 percent from 3-point range and attempting 4.3 threes per game.

But McDermott has tallied just five total points over the first two games against Miami, going 2-for-8 from the field and 1-for-5 from beyond the arc.

"They're guarding him close as we're trying to guard their shooters close," McMillan said. "They're not giving him any airspace."

T.J. McConnell, who runs the point on the second unit alongside McDermott, took personal responsibility for his running mate's lack of output.

"I think it starts with me," McConnell said Wednesday. "I've got to push the pace. They're doing a good job getting back taking away our transition. That's usually what we thrive in throughout the regular season, but we can't expect that in the playoffs.

"We have to cut more, get to the paint a lot more, and set screens for Dougie and get him going."

The Heat have keyed in on Indiana's desire to run, particularly with the second unit, and have made a concerted effort to keep more players back on defense to counter the Pacers' transition attack. Miami held the Blue & Gold to 12 fastbreak points in Game 1 and just nine in Game 2.

"Good teams in the playoffs take away what the opponent does well," McConnell said. "Credit them, but we've got to counter and get out and still run and get to open lanes and find open shooters."

McMillan said he and his coaching staff have discussed "everything possible" when it comes to possible adjustments, including altering the starting lineup or modifying rotations.

But at this point, the Pacers and Heat know each other well. They played four times in the regular season, including twice in their final three seeding games in Orlando, and now have played twice in the playoffs.

"We've seen Miami now (four) times in the last two weeks," McMillan said. "It's not that much to change other than do it, execute."

Motivation should not be a problem heading into Game 3. No team in NBA history has ever successfully come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a series.

Even coming back from a 2-0 deficit will be an uphill climb. The Pacers have dropped the first two games of a best-of-seven series on seven previous occasions and failed to rally to win any of those series, though they did push three of them to a Game 7.

"I think we have to lean on ourselves to get ourselves motivated," Pacers guard Aaron Holiday said. "We've got kicked two times now, so we've just got to look in the mirror."

While their backs are against the wall, to a man, the Pacers insist that they still have plenty of fight left in them.

"We can throw a pity party for ourselves, you know, no Domas (Sabonis), no Jeremy (Lamb), a whole bunch of stuff, but that's not it," McConnell said. "We've got a next-man-up mentality and we're not going to quit. That's just not what we do. That's not in the DNA of the guys we have here and the coaching staff.

"There's going to be no quit in us. We're going to come out ready next game and go out and get a win."