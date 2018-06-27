Hunger Remains for an Improved Oladipo

Once he had handled the formalities of opening his press conference, Victor Oladipo wasted no time getting to the point — the point that will determine the arc of a career that took a major leap forward this past season.

"It's been a great year; a great year," Oladipo told an assembly of media, invited guests, and Pacers front office employees from a stage set up on the practice court at St. Vincent Center on Wednesday. "But I'm still hungry. I think I'm more hungry now than when I first got here. I'm just humbled to be part of this organization and this program. I've come a long way. Just amazing how things change in a year."

A year ago, on June 30, Oladipo was stunned by the news he and Domantas Sabonis had been traded to the Pacers by Oklahoma City for Paul George. He thought his travel partner, a buddy from New York, was joking at first, but 150 text messages on his phone confirmed the story.

The trade was widely regarded as a bad one for the Pacers, giving up their best player of the decade for two also-rans. What the world didn't know at the time was that Oladipo — embarrassed by his performance in OKC's playoff series with Houston, when he averaged 10.6 points on 34 percent shooting — already was entrenched in a summer workout program that would change his body, game and mindset.

Now Oladipo wants the world to know he's continuing that program.

"I've got to go to another level every summer, because that's what great players do," he said.

He worked out at the Pacers' practice facility before Wednesday's 11:00 a.m. press conference and will fly to Miami on Thursday to resume his basic training with his drill instructors. There's David Alexander of DBC Fitness, Micah Alexander of I'm Possible Training, and the team from AGAME Training. He begins with a 90-minute morning session, an hour in the recovery room, a two-hour afternoon workout and then physical therapy. He'll begin a yoga program before long as well and plans to be in evening pickup games soon as well.

The I'm Possible program is designed to "put me in the most uncomfortable positions possible and make me feel like I'm not a good basketball player; that I need to improve," Oladipo said. "Which is great for me mentally and makes me work on things I'm not good at. Trying to perfect my craft and be unstoppable."

As for specific areas of improvement, he cited balance. "Just driving and landing, my balance on my jumper...balance goes a long way in the game," he said.

Last summer, Oladipo was a solid four-year NBA veteran who had been traded twice and done nothing to distinguish himself individually. Now he's an All-Star game veteran who averaged 23.1 points with the Pacers last season, along with a league-leading 2.4 steals. Hardware for the Most Improved Player award, leading the league in steals, and being voted first-team All-Defense and third-team All-NBA decorated the table in front of him at Wednesday's gathering.

There was nothing to represent the honor that means the most to him, however. That would be the Backbone Award, a league honor given to the player from each franchise who's been voted the best teammate by his teammates. The feeling was mutual. Oladipo gave the example of teammates telling him to keep shooting when he endured a three-game shooting slump during the playoff series with Cleveland.

"That goes a long way," he said. "It's easy to be the backbone when you hear that. These (awards) are great, but that one stood out to me."

He considers all the honors to be a launching pad rather than an arrival station.

"I want to be great," he declared. "I've been saying that since I walked into this facility. I want to be one of the greatest to ever play this game. Whatever I've got to do to do that, I'm going to try my hardest to achieve that in the process of winning. That's the goal."

In other news, Oladipo said:

On a pitch for potential free agents: "I think this is a good place for any great player in our league," he said. "We have great players, great teammates, great coaches, great staff, great positive vibes. Why not come here?"

He has an as-yet untitled album coming out in August of original songs. "And it's going to be fabulous," he said. "A little more unique than the last one. It's going to show my personality and show my range a little bit and show where I'm at now. How much better I've gotten in that category, too.

He hasn't communicated with Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard on personnel moves. "I'm just focused on getting better," he said. "If they ask me, I guess I'll give my input (he paused to laugh) but for the most part I'm just focused on getting better."

He doesn't plan to actively recruit free agents this summer, but isn't opposed to striking up conversations with players he happens to see. "I ain't texting nobody," He said. "If they reach out to me then I'll talk to them. If you don't believe me how good it is here, come play for a year." He added, "I mean, Hey, I work out with a lot of guys, that's all I'm saying. There's a lot of guys coming in and out of there (in Miami). I'll have a chance to talk to a lot of guys. Who knows what happens?"

He plans to bring as many teammates as possible to Miami for group workouts this summer. "It's going to be cool," he said.

