How Fans and Media Reacted to the Pacers' Draft

Posted: Jun 22, 2018

After the Pacers snagged UCLA's Aaron Holiday and Missouri State's Alize Johnson in the NBA Draft on Thursday night, fans, media, and players reacted to the picks.

For Holiday, the general consensus on Twitter was that the sharpshooting guard was a steal with the 23rd pick, as many mock drafts had him off the board before the Pacers would get a chance to select him.

With the 50th overall pick, the selection of Johnson was lauded because of Johnson's uncommon rebounding ability for his size.

Check out some of the reactions below to the Pacers' draft night.

