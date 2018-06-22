How Fans and Media Reacted to the Pacers' Draft

After the Pacers snagged UCLA's Aaron Holiday and Missouri State's Alize Johnson in the NBA Draft on Thursday night, fans, media, and players reacted to the picks.

For Holiday, the general consensus on Twitter was that the sharpshooting guard was a steal with the 23rd pick, as many mock drafts had him off the board before the Pacers would get a chance to select him.

With the 50th overall pick, the selection of Johnson was lauded because of Johnson's uncommon rebounding ability for his size.

Check out some of the reactions below to the Pacers' draft night.

With the 23rd pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, the Indiana #Pacers select Aaron Holiday from UCLA!#PacersDraft pic.twitter.com/h1qvJGbgHw — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 22, 2018

Aaron Holiday to the Pacers — with his 43% outside shooting on 6.2 attempts per game — is going to be a steal. Great pick by Kevin Pritchard — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) June 22, 2018

Aaron Holiday is perfect for the Pacers. Perfect. — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) June 22, 2018

Solid! Played against him in high school and liked him ever since welcome to the show Aaron Holiday! — Myl3s Turn3r (@Original_Turner) June 22, 2018

Had a brief but good chat with Aaron Holiday. The whole Holiday family is here and excited for this kid. Now waiting on what the #Nets are bout to do..... pic.twitter.com/G6SrTV6t94 — Michael Grady (@Grady) June 22, 2018

It's pretty special to see Aaron Holiday's brothers, Jrue and Justin, support Aaron on draft night after being selected by the Pacers! pic.twitter.com/NUoOeMUqtU — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 22, 2018

No. 23 Pick: Aaron Holiday, Indiana Pacers Adds value as a floor spacer; 24% of his possessions were Spot Ups, which he converted for 1.113 points per Spot Up possession [84th percentile]. Full Scouting Report: https://t.co/o4UymcHgcJ pic.twitter.com/ztkknPPDGo — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) June 22, 2018

Aaron Holiday hits the scene in NYC!#NBADraft - tomorrow at 7pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/QePtoFE8j0 — NBA (@NBA) June 20, 2018

"This is an unbelievable story." The crew reacts to the @Pacers drafting Aaron Holiday with the No. 23 overall pick and there now being three Holiday brothers in the @NBA. #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/C0kC9vSGic — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 22, 2018

We should probably just go ahead and make this official... pic.twitter.com/tCJ8coEUWd — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 22, 2018

Let’s Go! — TJ Leaf (@leafsquad22) June 22, 2018

@Pacers fans please welcome the 23rd pick @The_4th_Holiday and @AlizeJohnson to the family. Now we start the real work! 3T — Kevin Pritchard (@PacersKev) June 22, 2018

With the 50th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Alize Johnson from Missouri State. #PacersDraft pic.twitter.com/YApe9fwTSA — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 22, 2018

Have to tip your cap to Alize Johnson. Totally self-made player who goes hard every single time he steps on the floor. We highlighted him last year as a mid-major sleeper. Super late bloomer with a high level motor. https://t.co/zwOPaDenl7 — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) June 22, 2018

No. 50 Pick: Alize Johnson, Indiana Pacers Among the best rebounders at his height in NCAA history. Regularly tipped in his own misses and averaged 1.273 points per Put Back possession [78th percentile]. Full Scouting Report: https://t.co/mXFDedIzRV pic.twitter.com/3zkgtcqvin — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) June 22, 2018

Hey @The_4th_Holiday and @AlizeJohnson, want to jump into the #Indy sports scene by throwing out a first pitch? We've got a good record of getting @Pacers on @espn at The Vic. #PacersDraft pic.twitter.com/g2RauRM7Lo — Indianapolis Indians (@indyindians) June 22, 2018