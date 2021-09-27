The Home of the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever Renamed Gainbridge Fieldhouse Through Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Gainbridge Partnership

KEY POINTS:

INDIANAPOLIS – Guests returning to the Fieldhouse this October will notice several exciting changes, and chief among them will be a new name. Pacers Sports & Entertainment (PS&E) today announced that Indianapolis-based Gainbridge is the new naming partner for the NBA's most iconic arena, and the home of the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, and hundreds of events throughout the year has been renamed Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The multi-year partnership was announced Monday morning on the Pacers social media handles as well as at an official press conference at the team's training facility, the Ascension St. Vincent Center, featuring Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, PS&E President & Chief Operating Officer Rick Fuson, and Group 1001 President & Chief Executive Officer Dan Towriss.

"Just as the Fieldhouse is so much more than simply a basketball arena, the chance to partner with a bold, forward-thinking company like Gainbridge means so much more than just putting a name on a building," said Fuson. "Our organizations share a vision for engaging new generations of consumers, strengthening our city and state economies, and investing in our community with intentionality. We could not have asked for a better aligned partner, and we look forward to growing together for years to come."

The partnership provides an exciting new platform for Gainbridge, an Indianapolis-headquartered company with a national digital footprint, to continue expanding its brand. It also brings together two organizations aligned on making intentional investments to improve the lives of children and families and strengthen the city and state they call home.

Under the leadership of Towriss, a Ball State graduate, Gainbridge became the Presenting Sponsor of the Indianapolis 500 in 2019 and has made considerable business and philanthropic investments in Indiana and around the country. PS&E, meanwhile, has been a catalyst in making Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indiana's most widely-enjoyed venue, while the Pacers remain one of the NBA's most recognizable and respected franchises on and off the court.

"We couldn't be more excited to join the Pacers and Fever at the new Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It really is the 'Fieldhouse of the Future,' where we'll be hosting a wide range of exciting sports and entertainment events with new and improved space, infrastructure and technology," said Towriss. "This unveiling is such a critical moment for us as we join in experiencing this amazing venue with a bold new Gainbridge Fieldhouse brand. This partnership goes farther than just this new venue because together, we can make an even bigger impact with our aligned commitment to improving communities through sports and education."

