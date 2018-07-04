Holiday Leaves Positive First Impression

Making an evaluation of an NBA prospect after five Summer League games would be risky, given the history of how these things often play out. What, then, can be said of a player after five Summer League practices?

The Pacers' coaches and players offered positive impressions of first-round draft pick Aaron Holiday before catching a Wednesday flight to Las Vegas, where they will begin Summer League play on Friday at 3 p.m., EDT, against Houston.

One would hope so, given his status as the Pacers' first-round draft pick, taken 23rd overall last month. But the compliments seem sincere, and the analyses weighted down with substance. Holiday's shooting, playmaking, defense, decision-making and leadership all received high marks in conversations with those who watched him play or played with him.

"His ability to shoot the ball is obviously a great strength," said Fort Wayne Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey, who will direct the Pacers' Summer League team.

"Aaron's been shooting the right shots, not taking bad ones and not (passing up good ones). What's really been impressive is his ability to play pick and roll, making the pocket pass and making the pass all the way in the corner weakside. He's been very impressive."

TJ Leaf, the Pacers' first-round pick last year, played one season with Holiday at UCLA in the 2016-17 season. Leaf was a freshman at the time and Holiday a sophomore who had accepted a sixth-man role after starting as a freshman.

Holiday obviously has improved since then, but not to a degree that surprises Leaf.

"He's going to do anything it takes to win," Leaf said. "He's going to pick you up fullcourt and get into you. He's going to make the right play offensively, and he's a (challenge) for a one-on-one defender because he's so quick. He can get by you and he's able to finish above a big if he comes late or make the extra pass."

Given all those qualities, one might wonder why Holiday wasn't a lottery pick. The primary pre-draft knock against him was his lack of height (6-foot-1), and he doesn't exactly have Oladipo-like quickness. His long arms help make up for his vertical measurement, though, and Leaf believes he's quicker than suspected.

"I don't know what his numbers were from the (draft) combine," Leaf said. "I don't think they were great, probably, but in my opinion that doesn't determine how quick someone is. When you put a ball in someone's hands, it's a completely different story."

Perhaps the foremost Holiday expert in the Pacers camp is Bryce Alford, who will be among the participants in Vegas looking to advance their careers. Alford played with Holiday for two seasons at UCLA and witnessed an uncommon display of maturity. Holiday had started in all 32 games as a freshman, averaging 10.3 points. He accepted a move to the bench the following season to make room for Lonzo Ball and increased his scoring average to 12.3 points despite playing five fewer minutes per game. Holiday was back in the starting lineup this past season and led the Pacific-12 Conference with a 20.3-point scoring average.

"He got offered the spot to come off the bench and play starter minutes and he didn't think twice," Alford said. "He was fine with it and acted very professionally about it. He had an outstanding year that year. It's a testament to who he is as a person and a player that he didn't let his ego get in the way of coming off the bench.

"I think he's a special guy. You got to see what he can do when he's the main guy this year. He's ready right now. He's not a guy who has to wait a few years to get ready. He shoots the ball at a high level, he's strong, he's fast, and I think he can guard at a high level, too."

The Summer League games will reveal more about Holiday, who will start in the backcourt with Edmond Sumner, but even then caution must reign supreme. Joe Young led the Orlando Summer League in scoring with a 22.5 average in 2015, showing a promise that never materialized in the regular season. Okaro White, who led the Orlando league's scoring last year (19.8) after playing one season with the Miami Heat, went on to play in just six games for the Heat in the regular season, was traded to Atlanta in February and then waived. Bryn Forbes led Utah's Summer League scoring last year (21.3), averaging six more points than Donovan Mitchell. Forbes went on to average 6.9 points for San Antonio while Mitchell was a serious candidate for Rookie of the Year with Utah.

There are endless examples of misleading impressions in Summer League games, but all a rookie such as Holiday can do is make a positive impression when he has the opportunity. He's had to adjust to the increased athleticism and physicality in practice – he admits to getting his shot blocked a couple of times – and he's learning to play with new teammates. But he's shown plenty and maintained his confidence.

"I think I got better every day, and that's obviously a good step," he said following Wednesday's practice at St. Vincent Center.

"I think I can play at this level. From practice, I've gotten better. I know what I need to do to keep improving, which I will do. I feel comfortable in my all-around game, to be sure."

Have a question for Mark? Want it to be on Pacers.com? Email him at askmontieth@gmail.com and you could be featured in his next mailbag.

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Indiana Pacers. All opinions expressed by Mark Montieth are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Indiana Pacers, their partners, or sponsors.