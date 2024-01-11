Haliburton Leads East Guards in Second Fan Returns for 2024 All-Star Voting

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton continues to lead all Eastern Conference guards in the second returns from fan voting for the 2024 All-Star Game, which the NBA released Thursday.

Haliburton leads the Pacers and ranks 23rd in the NBA in scoring at 23.6 points per game and leads the entire lead in assists at 12.5 per contest. The 23-year-old guard is shooting 49.7 percent from the field, 40.3 percent from 3-point range, and 86.8 percent from the free throw line. His 26 doubles are the most of any guard in the NBA.

A first-time All-Star last season, Haliburton is making a strong bid for a second straight All-Star selection to potentially start this year's game, which will be hosted at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday, Feb. 18.

All-Star voting will continue on NBA.com and in the NBA app until Saturday, Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Votes will be tripled on upcoming “3-for-1 Days” on Friday, Jan. 12, Monday, Jan. 15 and Friday, Jan. 19.

NBA players and media will continue to join fans in selecting the NBA All-Star Game starters. Fans will account for 50 percent of the vote, while all current players and a media panel will account for 25 percent each. Players and media will be able to complete one ballot.

TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters on Thursday, Jan. 25 during TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax. TNT will also announce the reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Thursday, Feb. 1 during TNT NBA Tip-Off.

NBA ALL-STAR VOTING 2024: SECOND FAN RETURNS

Eastern Conference

Guards

1. Tyrese Haliburton (IND) 2,192,810

2. Trae Young (ATL) 1,449,485

3. Damian Lillard (MIL) 1,414,122

4. Donovan Mitchell (CLE) 1,020,122

5. Tyrese Maxey (PHI) 842,044

6. Jalen Brunson (NYK) 759,640

7. Derrick White (BOS) 399,120

8. LaMelo Ball (CHA) 353,434

9. Jrue Holiday (BOS) 312,523

10. DeMar DeRozan (CHI) 255,906

Frontcourt

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 3,475,698

2. Joel Embiid (PHI) 2,975,987

3. Jayson Tatum (BOS) 2,939,663

4. Jimmy Butler (MIA) 1,059,369

5. Jaylen Brown (BOS) 749,095

6. Kristaps Porzingis (BOS) 434,043

7. Bam Adebayo (MIA) 410,043

8. Julius Randle (NYK) 361,202

9. Paolo Banchero (ORL) 355,521

10. Mikal Bridges (BKN) 297,934

Western Conference

Guards

1. Luka Doncic (DAL) 2,508,618

2. Stephen Curry (GSW) 2,126,037

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC) 1,763,671

4. James Harden (LAC) 612,472

5. Kyrie Irving (DAL) 544,290

6. Anthony Edwards (MIN) 253,501

7. Ja Morant (MEM) 447,259

8. De'Aaron Fox (SAC) 393,559

9. Devin Booker (PHX) 321,66

10. Klay Thompson (GSW) 262,214