Great Excitement for Brogdon-Haliburton Backcourt

Tyrese Haliburton made a strong first impression in Indiana. The 21-year-old guard averaged 20.8 points and 11 assists while shooting 45.8 percent from 3-point range in his four games with the Pacers prior to the All-Star break.

Now, the next question for Pacers fans is how Haliburton – acquired from Sacramento in a six-player trade on Feb. 8 – fits alongside Malcolm Brogdon in the Blue & Gold's backcourt.

It appears fans will get a first look at the pairing, as Brogdon – who has only played one full game since Dec. 15 due to a sore right Achilles – told reporters at Wednesday's practice that he expects to play on Friday, when Indiana hosts Oklahoma City at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

After acquiring Haliburton from the Kings, Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard proclaimed in a Feb. 11 press conference, "We have our point guard of the future."

To some, that declaration may raise questions about Brogdon, who has been the team's starting point guard for the past three seasons and signed an extension with the franchise in October that keeps him under contract through the 2024-25 season.

But that doesn't mean that Haliburton and Brogdon can't coexist. Both have a history of playing on and off the ball. Brogdon played primarily as a shooting guard for his first three seasons in Milwaukee before signing with Indiana, while Haliburton played both roles in Sacramento while sharing the backcourt with De'Aaron Fox.

Playing two point guards together has become more and more prevalent in the NBA, with teams deploying the strategy to great success.

The Raptors paired Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet together for large stretches in their 2019 NBA Finals win over Golden State. The Mavericks have probably the league's best young point guard in Luka Doncic, but have been starting a second point guard (Jalen Brunson) alongside him for the majority of this season.

And while Brogdon has been the primary point guard during his time in Indiana, he has always shared the backcourt with another dynamic playmaker, whether it be Victor Oladipo or Caris LeVert.

Speaking with the media for the first time since the trade, Brogdon welcomed the opportunity to play alongside Haliburton.

"I'm actually excited to play with him," Brogdon said. "I think he's honestly similar to me, just the way he plays the game, the way he thinks the game. He's a great young player."

Haliburton echoed those sentiments.

"We're just two guys that can make plays for others, make plays for ourselves, can play with or without the ball, two unselfish guys," he said. "So I think it's going to be just fine. We're going to grow together and it's going to be a lot of fun."

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle is also a believer in the pairing. After watching the duo play together at Wednesday's practice, he couldn't hide his excitement.

"I love it," he said when asked about the pairing. "I think they're perfect complements to one another. They both have had their share of playing with and without the ball so both positions come naturally to them.

"I'm looking forward to it. Really with those two guys and their knowledge of the game, feel for the game, I should never have to call a play. That's the kind of belief and trust I have in those guys and their understanding of the NBA game."

Should they stay healthy, the Pacers will use the last 22 games to get a good look at their backcourt pairing. For Brogdon, just being back on the court will be a welcome sight after a difficult two months.

The 29-year-old missed a Dec. 16 game against Detroit with a sore right Achilles. He returned for the Pacers' next game on Dec. 21 in Miami, but exited after just eight minutes after aggravating the injury.

A stint in the NBA's health and safety protocols delayed his return. He was back in the lineup on Jan. 12 against Boston, but again exited early. A week later, he got through a full game, tallying 19 points, four rebounds, and six assists to help lead Indiana to a win over the Lakers in Los Angeles.

But after experiencing more soreness the next day, the team elected to shut down Brogdon for 10 days to allow his Achilles to fully recover. He gradually amped up his workload in practice after that break and according to Carlisle was essentially practicing in full by the All-Star break.

He will return to a very different team after the Pacers made several moves at the trade deadline. The deal that brought Haliburton and Buddy Hield to Indiana dealt away three players who had been with the Pacers for the entirety of Brogdon's tenure with the team: Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, and Jeremy Lamb. The Pacers also dealt away two more veterans, sending LeVert to Cleveland and Torrey Craig to Phoenix.

"We let go of some really good pieces, some really good players," Brogdon said. "Some really good people and friends…It always hurts when you trade players that you've played with for so long and become friends with. But it's a part of the business."

For the first time in his six years in the league, Brogdon finds himself on a team essentially out of the playoff picture coming out of the All-Star break. But he said he will embrace the opportunity to mentor younger players, including Haliburton, and use the final two months of the season to help build chemistry heading into the offseason.

The Haliburton trade, in particular, reshaped the makeup of the Pacers' roster significantly. In addition to adding a second point guard, Indiana added two elite shooters, as both Haliburton and Hield have career 3-point percentages of 40 percent or better.

Trading away Sabonis, a two-time All-Star big man, moved Indiana away from the "twin tower" pairing of Sabonis and fellow center Myles Turner, who remains out for likely a couple more weeks with a left foot injury.

To Brogdon, those moves made plenty of sense, as it allows Indiana to play a more modern style of basketball.

"The trade was definitely purposeful and intentional in the way they did it," Brogdon said. "Who they traded, who they got back. We're going to move in that direction. It's going to be more of the typical, new-day NBA, playing smaller, playing faster, shooting more threes."

Haliburton's first four games offered a first taste of a new era of Pacers basketball, but the real start of that era might be when Brogdon joins him on Friday night.