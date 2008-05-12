Pacers pick up Graham’s option

Pacers News Release | May 12, 2008

The Indiana Pacers announced Monday they have picked up the option on 6-6 forward Stephen Graham’s contract. Per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Graham, signed as a free agent in July of 2007, played in 22 games for the Pacers last season, averaging 4.0 points per game while shooting .586 from the floor and scoring a career-high 16 points at Toronto, Feb. 29.

“Stephen is an exceptional individual on and off the court,” said Pacers President of Basketball Larry Bird. “He has a great work ethic and over the course of last season, we saw major improvement from last summer. If he continues to improve like that, he’ll play a major role for this team. He is exactly the type of player we want on our team.”