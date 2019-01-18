Governor Holcomb Declares Saturday, Jan. 19 Basketball Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued an official proclamation on Friday declaring that Saturday, Jan. 19 is Basketball Day in the state of Indiana.

Holcomb made the proclamation in a special press conference at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, which featured a number of notable guests, including Pacers Sports & Entertainment President and COO Rick Fuson, Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard, Fever COO Julie Graue, Fever legend and PS&E Director of Player Programs and Franchise Development Tamika Catchings, St. Vincent Chief Strategy Officer Christine Frederic, FOX Sports Indiana Sr. Vice President and GM Jack Donovan, IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox, Indiana University Vice President and Director of Athletics Fred Glass, Purdue legend Brian Cardinal, Butler University Vice President and Director of Athletics Barry Collier, Valparaiso Director of Athletics Mark LaBarbera, and FOX Sports Indiana broadcasters Chris Denari and Quinn Buckner.

"(Basketball) is not just who are, but it's in many respects who we were throughout life and it's what we've gained from the game," Holcomb said. "Attention to playing by the rules and a strong worth ethic and what your role is and leadership...It is appropriate that (Indiana is) the epicenter of basketball in the nation."