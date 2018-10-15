Good Shooting Worth the Time and Trouble

BREAKING: Shooting is important in basketball.

They say defense wins championships and every coach wants his team to rebound better and of course you can't be giving the ball away like it's 500 degrees, but for as long as the winner of each game is the team that scores the most points, shooting will be the game's most crucial skill.

That's never been more true than in this era of aerial bombardment, when the majority of players on any given NBA roster are legitimate 3-point threats — including the centers, most of whom are greater scoring threats from 25 feet than from five feet with their back to the basket.

Players wanting to prolong their careers and earn a bigger paycheck know that becoming a better 3-point shooter is the fastest and easiest route.

"The league is a scoring league," Kevin Pritchard said last Spring. "You have to score the basketball."

Preferably three points at a time, rather than two.

Pritchard reconstructed the Pacers accordingly over the summer, adding Tyreke Evans and Doug McDermott to the roster to help the Pacers improve from ranking 25th in made 3-pointers. McDermott has been a good shooter since he was old enough to grasp a Nerf ball, and hit a combined .465 percentage for New York and Dallas last season. Evans, however, needed work to become a 40 percent 3-point shooter for Memphis, which gets to a fundamental question:

Why don't more players make themselves into good shooters?

The dividends are obvious. It's no coincidence that last season's NBA champion, Golden State, led the league in 3-point percentage (.391). It's also no coincidence that Houston won a league-best 65 games after setting an NBA record for 3-point attempts and makes. Same goes for the fact James Harden was voted Most Valuable Player after leading the league in 3-point field goals and attempts.

And, by the way, no accident that Houston lost to Golden State in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals because it managed to miss 27 consecutive 3-pointers.

Evans improved through the humbling process of altering his shooting form. He's not the only current Pacer to have done so in recent years but he offers one of the most dramatic examples. He hit just .255 from the 3-point line while earning Rookie of the Year honors with Sacramento in the 2009-10 season. He didn't surpass 30 percent until his fourth season, and didn't get to 35 percent until his seventh.

That was his third season in New Orleans, when he submitted to the tutelage of Fred Vinson, one of the Pelican's assistant coaches. Vinson got Evans to move the ball farther forward, shooting in front of his head rather than the side or behind. He adjusted the angle of his elbow and improved his follow-through.

MCDermott is a career 40.3 percent 3-point shooter (Photo: NBAE/Getty Images)

It took time.

"I'd go back to my old shooting sometimes," Evans says. "He was like teaching a kid in kindergarten. 'No, no, do this, do that.' Every day after practice and before practice. I just tried to lock that in.

"I thank him a lot."

Evans always had been able to get to the basket with a variety of jukes and spin moves. YouTube offers plenty of highlights, from his high school career onward. Developing a perimeter shot has forced defenders to guard him more closely, which only makes it easier for him to beat them off the dribble – a handy asset for a 28-year-old guard who might have lost a half-step as he enters his 10th NBA season.

"Everybody knows I can get to the basket," he said. "Knocking that shot down makes my game so much easier. Getting two threes or three threes a game and still getting to the basket, that's just extra."

Domantas Sabonis was a good-for-a-big-man shooter last season, hitting 75 percent of his free throws and 35 percent of his 3-pointers – both significant improvements over his rookie season in Oklahoma City. Under the guidance of his off-season workout coaches and Pacers assistant David McClure, he's bending his legs more now.

"Most of my shots were short, so I figured out the problem," he said. "I felt when I was tired I used my arms more than my legs. I just try to get my legs more into every shot."

His shooting percentages didn't reflect improvement in the Pacers' four preseason games, but he's noticed a difference in practice.

"I think my shot is more consistent," he said. "I just have to show it in games.

One of thee more dramatic changes in shooting form in Pacers' franchise history came from Dale Davis. He had been in the range of a .500 foul shooter throughout his career, and hit .465 in the 1997-98 season, his seventh in the NBA. The high price for inaccuracy hit home painfully in the Pacers' Game 7 loss to Chicago in the Eastern Conference finals that season, when he hit just 3-of-10 free throws - forfeiting seven points that would have come in awfully handy in the five-point loss that kept the Pacers from reaching the NBA Finals.

Davis got with a shooting coach the following summer and returned to hit .618 from the foul line the following season, one of the greatest single-season improvements in Ieague history. He went on to reach .708 in 2001-02 with Portland - further proof that even pros can make fundamental adjustments if they're willing and patient.

For most players, however, improvement comes from mere repetition. Darren Collison, for example. He hit 40 percent of his 3-pointers as a rookie with New Orleans, but slipped to 33 percent the following season, his first with the Pacers. It took him until his seventh season, in 2015-16, to get back to 40 percent, and he's been above it ever since.

He led the NBA in 3-point percentage (.468) last season, an unlikely accomplishment for a point guard whose career had been built on quickness and ball control. He has no secret for his success other than putting in the time.

"Day and night," he said. "Sometimes twice a day. Getting in the gym and doing it over and over. That builds your confidence."

The Pacers now have another guard in need of shot construction, Edmond Sumner. He's long, lean, runs and defends well and appears capable of quarterbacking on offense. But he hit just .285 from the 3-point line in his three seasons at Xavier and just .250 (5-of-20) in 14 games with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants last season.

With a dependable perimeter shot, he could be something special. He says he's made some tweaks to his form. The rest is up to him, but he doesn't have to look far for role models.

