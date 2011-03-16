Get Well Soon Bobby "Slick" Leonard

Deliver Bobby “Slick” Leonard your own get well message via any of the methods above. Leonard, the Indiana Pacers’ radio analyst and former coach, suffered a heart attack after the Pacers’ game in New York on Sunday March 13, 2011. His condition is good and he has since returned to Indianapolis.

Fans that attended the Pacers home game on March 18 were able to show their support by signing a 14' x 48' banner. This banner will be placed on a billboard at 5025 N. Keystone Avenue in Indianapolis, which is near Slick's home. Thank you to Mediasauce, Sport Graphics and Clear Channel for donating resources to make this happen. Get well, Slick!

