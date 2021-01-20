Upcoming Indiana Pacers Game Time Changes

The NBA announced Wednesday it has altered the tipoff times for two upcoming Indiana Pacers home games.

The Pacers' game against the Toronto Raptors Sunday, January 24, has been changed from a 3:30 p.m. (ET) tipoff to 1:00 p.m. (ET). The game is still scheduled to air nationally on NBATV.

Indiana's game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, January 31, originally scheduled for 5:00 p.m. (ET) will now begin at 7:00 p.m. (ET).