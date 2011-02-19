Frank Vogel TV appearance

Indiana Pacers interim head coach Frank Vogel will be a special guest on “INSIDE INDIANA BUSINESS with Gerry Dick” this Sunday, February 20, at 11:00 a.m. on WISH-TV, Channel 8. Vogel enjoyed a sit down interview with show correspondent Bill Benner and talks about his new responsibilities with the Pacers. The Pacers next play on Tuesday at Washington.
The entire hour of “Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick” can be seen on WFYI-TV 20(PBS), statewide PBS stations and at www.InsideINdianaBusiness.com. All other stations air the 30-minute version of the program.