FOX Sports Indiana's Pacers Coverage Nominated for All-Time Best 11 Emmys
FOX Sports Indiana's broadcast and production team for Indiana Pacers telecasts has received an all-time high 11 nominations for the Lower Great Lakes Emmy Awards.
A complete list of 2020 Lower Great Lakes Emmy nominees can be found here. Winners are expected to be announced in June.
FOX Sports Indiana is in its 24th season as the television home of the Pacers.
2020 FOX Sports Indiana/Indiana Pacers Emmy nominations
Sports Event/Game – Live/Unedited
Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics – Dec. 11, 2019 (Max Leinwand, Producer; Jamie Berns, Director; Larry Mago, Executive Producer; Bill Cochran, Coordinating Producer)
Sports Program – Live
Pacers Live Pregame – Game 3 vs. Boston (Ken Sothman, Producer; Jeremiah Johnson, Host; Eddie Gill, Analyst; Jamie Berns, Director; Larry Mago, Executive Producer; Bill Cochran, Coordinating Producer)
Sports – One-Time Special
Indiana Pacers 2019 Preview Show (Colleen Lotz, Producer; Chris Felt, Editor; Jeremiah Johnson, Host; Larry Mago, Executive Producer; Bill Cochran, Coordinating Producer)
Technical Achievement
Basketball Day Indiana 2019 (Larry Mago, Executive Producer; Bill Cochran, Coordinating Producer; Suzanne Michalski, Operations Manager)
Sports Analyst/Sports Play-by-Play
Chris Denari
Quinn Buckner
Talent – Performer/Host/Narrator
Jeremiah Johnson
Director – Live or Live to Tape
Jamie Berns
Director – Sports
Jamie Berns
Editor – News/Sports
Chris Felt
Live Sports Producer
Max Leinwand
