FOX Sports Indiana To Televise All Three Pacers Preseason Contests

FOX Sports Indiana, the television home of Indiana Pacers basketball, will televise all three Pacers preseason games leading up to the 2020-21 regular season.

The Pacers open the preseason this Saturday, Dec. 12, in Cleveland and take on the Cavaliers again on Monday, Dec. 14. Indiana hosts the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, Dec. 18 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Chris Denari and Quinn Buckner will call the action on FOX Sports Indiana from Indianapolis. Fans who receive FOX Sports Indiana can also stream Pacers telecasts on FOX Sports GO.

Preseason games will also be carried on the Indiana Pacers Radio Network, locally at 1070 AM The Fan and 93.5 and 107.5 FM. This Saturday, 1070 AM The Fan will join coverage in progress at approximately 8 p.m.

The regular season broadcast schedule for the first half of the season will be announced in the coming days.

2020-21 Indiana Pacers Preseason Broadcast Schedule

Times Eastern