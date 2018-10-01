Fox Sports Indiana to Televise 78 Regular Season Pacers Games

INDIANAPOLIS – FOX Sports Indiana will televise 78 Indiana Pacers regular season games for the 2018-19 NBA season, starting with the home opener, Wednesday, Oct. 17, when the Pacers host Memphis in Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 7:00 p.m.

FOX Sports Indiana will also carry two preseason games, at Memphis, Oct. 6 (8:00 p.m.) and at Cleveland, Oct. 8 (7:00 p.m.). FOX Sports Indiana will also air a 30-minute Pacers season preview special, premiering Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and re-airing through opening night.

The four games not aired by FOX Sports Indiana will be three games carried on TNT (vs. Philadelphia, Jan. 17; vs. Minnesota, Feb. 28; at Milwaukee, Mar. 7) and one game on ABC (at Philadelphia, Mar. 10). The Pacers' other two preseason games will be carried by NBATV (Oct. 4 at Houston) and ESPN (Oct. 10 at Chicago).

Pacers games televised on FOX Sports Indiana will also be streamed live on the FOX Sports app. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers on iOS, Android, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Roku, Windows devices and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store or visit FOXSportsGO.com.

Chris Denari, in his 13th season as play-by-play announcer, and Quinn Buckner, in his 20th season as analyst, will call the action. Jeremiah Johnson will be the "Pacers Live" pregame and postgame show host as well as in-game sideline reporter. Former Pacers guard Eddie Gill serves as analyst on pregame and postgame shows.

The Bankers Life Indiana Pacers Radio Network will carry every game in the preseason and regular season. All games can be heard on 107.5 FM and 1070 AM. Mark Boyle returns for his 31st season as play-by-play man. He'll be joined for all home games by Bob "Slick" Leonard, in his 34th year as a Pacers broadcaster. Gill will join Boyle on selected road games. Pat Boylan will be in his fifth season as the sideline reporter for home games and studio host for all games.

Pacers Weekly will resume on Saturday, Oct 13, at 10:00 a.m. on 107.5 FM and 1070 The Fan. Pacers Overtime postgame show, hosted by Eddie White, will resume after the Opening Night game, Oct. 17.