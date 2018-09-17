Four Pacers Land on ESPN's #NBARank Top 100

As the run-up to the 2018-19 season continues, ESPN has begun to release its annual top 100 players as part of its #NBARank series.

On Monday, players 100-51 were unveiled, and Pacers players Darren Collison (94), Domantas Sabonis (89), Tyreke Evans (87), and Thaddeus Young (86), were all included.

Both Collison and Evans hadn't been included on Sports Illustrated's list of the top 100 NBA players that was released last week.

Notably absent for the initial release of 100-51 was Myles Turner and Victor Oladipo, which — barring a monumental snub — would indicate that they are both included in the top 50 which will be released throughout the week.

None of the four Pacers included in ESPN's Top 100 were ranked in last's year's #NBARank, as strong seasons in 2017-18 vaulted them onto the list. As part of ESPN's methodology, a panel of voters is asked to decide "Which player will be better in 2018-19," forecasting which players will have the biggest impact on their teams.

Tyreke Evans, who joined the Pacers via free agency, jumped into the Top 100 by posting 19.4 points per game last season, the most he's had since his rookie of the year campaign. Evans' playmaking boosted his standing on the list: "He averaged 1.08 points per direct isolation play, tied for sixth-most in the NBA according to Second Spectrum research. He will aid an Indiana bench that finished in the bottom 10 in scoring last season," writes Vincent Johnson.

Sabonis was praised for his ability to produce on offense during his first year with the Pacers, "He and Oladipo were a lethal pick-and-roll duo, averaging 1.19 points per chance, the most of any combo according to Second Spectrum research (minimum 150 plays)," Johnson notes.

On Sports Illustrated's list, only four Pacers ended up making the top 100. But barring any upsets, a total of six Pacers look like they'll land on ESPN's #NBARank.