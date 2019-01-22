The Fort Report: Two Big Games for Sumner

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants dropped a pair of games over the weekend to fall to 14-13 on the season, but the Pacers' G League affiliate is still in first place in the Central Division as of Tuesday morning.

The Mad Ants fell on the road to the Grand Rapids Drive (the Pistons' affiliate) on Friday night, 123-105. Pacers two-way guard Edmond Sumner had 33 points in the loss, going 10-for-19 from the field, 4-for-8 from 3-point range, and 9-for-12 from the free throw line while also tallying four assists and three steals.

Rookie Rob Gray had 19 points off the bench, while Stephan Hicks — who signed a 10-day contract with the Pacers on Sunday — added 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and seven rebounds.

The Mad Ants returned home on Saturday night, but dropped another game, this one a 107-92 decision against the Lakeland Magic (Orlando's affiliate). Sumner once again led Fort Wayne in scoring, finishing with 29 points on 10-of-25 shooting.

Hicks and Omari Johnson were the only other Mad Ants players to finish in double figures, each scoring 17 points.

As of Tuesday, Sumner is seventh in the G League in scoring at 23.4 points per game. Guard Tra-Deon Hollins is second in steals (2.5 per game) and tied for second in assists (8.2 per contest), while second-year Pacers center Ike Anigbogu is ninth in rebounding (9.9 per game) and 10th in blocks (2.0 per contest).

The Mad Ants hit the road for their next two games, playing at the Erie BayHawks (Atlanta's affiliate) on Wednesday and at the Canton Charge (Cleveland's affiliate) on Saturday.

