The Fort Report: Sumner Has Big Week as Mad Ants Split

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers' G League affiliate, split a pair of road games last week. They picked up a 122-115 win over the Wisconsin Herd on Wednesday, then dropped a 109-105 decision to the Maine Red Claws on Friday.

Pacers two-way guard Edmond Sumner was outstanding in both games, averaging 30.5 points and 5.0 assists while shooting 60 percent from the field.

Sumner was the star of the win over the Herd (Milwaukee's G League affiliate), racking up 35 points on 14-of-19 shooting (3-of-7 from 3-point range) to go along with four rebounds and four assists.

Pacers rookie Alize Johnson added a double-double, tallying 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting and 14 rebounds (five on the offensive glass). Former Pacers forward Ben Moore had 22 points and 12 rebounds off the bench, two-way guard Davon Reed accumulated 12 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, while second-year Pacers center Ike Anigbogu finished with six points, seven boards, and three blocks.

Sumner once again led the Mad Ants in scoring in the loss to the Red Claws (Boston's affiliate), scoring 26 on 10-of-21 shooting and dishing out six assists. Johnson added 23 while going 5-for-7 from 3-point range and six boards.

Anigbogu had perhaps his best offensive game of the season, scoring 17 points and pulling down four of his eight rebounds on the offensive glass. The 6-11 center out of UCLA was 5-for-9 from the field and 7-for-10 from the free throw line and also blocked three shots.

As of Tuesday morning, a number of Mad Ants players rank among the G League leaders. Sumner is tied for 10th in scoring at 23.8 points per game. Johnson is 18th in scoring at 22 points per contest and sixth in rebounding (12 boards per game). Anigbogu is 10th in rebounding (10 per game) and tied for seventh in blocks (2.5 per contest).

The Mad Ants also lost a player over the weekend, when Moore reportedly agreed to a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs.

Fort Wayne will finish up a four-game road trip this week. They visit the Memphis Hustle (the Grizzlies' affiliate) on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET and then take on the Windy City Bulls (Chicago's affiliate) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Stay tuned to Pacers.com for continued updates on the Mad Ants, and make sure to check out Pacers.com/MadAntsTV » to watch select Mad Ants games for free online.