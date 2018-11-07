The Fort Report: Reed Has Strong Debut

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers' G League affiliate, opened their season last Friday on the road. Fort Wayne fell to the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Miami's affiliate, 112-101.

Despite the loss, Indiana got a strong performance from two-way guard Davon Reed, who the Pacers signed on Oct. 18 after he was waived by the Phoenix Suns. The second-year guard out of Miami recorded a double-double in the loss, tallying 25 points and 14 rebounds, both team highs.

Second-year Pacers center Ike Anigbogu logged 30 minutes on assignment with the Mad Ants. The 20-year-old finished with seven points, 11 rebounds (five offensive), and three blocks.

Returning forward Stephan Hicks added 20 points for the Mad Ants on 9-of-14 shooting. Training camp invitee Elijah Stewart scored 15 points off the bench in his G League debut, while starting point guard Tra-Deon Hollins stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, five rebounds, nine assists, and four steals.

The schedule strangely gave the Mad Ants a week off after their first game, but they will return to action on Friday for their home opener against the Erie BayHawks, Atlanta's affiliate. They play again on Saturday, when they welcome the Maine Red Claws, Boston's affiliate, to Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Both games are at 7:00 PM ET.

Stay tuned to Pacers.com for continued updates on the Mad Ants, and make sure to check out Pacers.com/MadAntsTV » to watch Mad Ants games free online.