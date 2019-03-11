The Fort Report: Mad Ants Beat Magic to Snap Skid

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers' G League affiliate, have scuffled in recent weeks, dropping seven straight games. They got back in the win column, however, on Friday night with a 110-98 win over the Lakeland Magic (Orlando's affiliate).

Seven Mad Ants scored in double figures in the win. Jovan Mooring led Fort Wayne with 18 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, while Demetrius Denzel-Dyson added 17 points off the bench.

Pacers two-way guard Davon Reed tallied 16 points and eight boards, going 5-for-13 from the field and 2-for-5 from 3-point range.

Jordan Barnett (13 points and eight rebounds), Omari Johnson (13 points and six boards), Ike Nwamu (11 points and five assists), and Stephan Hicks (10 points and five rebounds) all also reached double digits. Travin Thibodeaux added nine points and 16 rebounds (six offensive boards).

Unfortunately for the Mad Ants, their seven-game skid likely spelled the end of their playoff homes. Fort Wayne is 20-24 on the season, four games back of the Grand Rapids Drive (Detroit's affiliate) for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with just six games to play.

The Mad Ants will, however, receive reinforcements this week, as the Pacers assigned rookie forward Alize Johnson and second-year guard Edmond Sumner to their G League affiliate on Monday.

Johnson and Sumner will be in uniform when the Mad Ants play at Raptors 905 (Toronto's affiliate) on Monday night at 7:30 PM ET. They will play a pair of road games at the Capital City Go-Go (Washington's affiliate) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET and again on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

Stay tuned to Pacers.com for continued updates on the Mad Ants, and make sure to check out Pacers.com/MadAntsTV » to watch select Mad Ants games for free online.