Evans Returns, Pacers Move On

Tyreke Evans was back at practice, back in the fold and presumably more immersed in the team culture.

Having been left home when the Pacers flew to Cleveland on Friday for what coach Nate McMillan described as a "pattern" of tardiness – something Evans has acknowledged - Evans appeared to have been forgiven and his mistake forgotten by Sunday's practice at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

"We're past it," co-captain Thaddeus Young said. "We're ready to move on to the next game."

That would be Monday, when the Pacers meet Portland at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Evans will be in uniform and in his regular spot in the playing rotation, trying to extend the pattern the Pacers have established in their previous two games, a 20-point victory at San Antonio and a 12-point victory at Cleveland.

Evans said there had been a "miscommunication" about the time he was supposed to show up for practice on Friday. He said he texted an apology to all of his teammates on Friday and then reported to The Fieldhouse for an individual workout on Saturday with a staff member. He lifted weights, got in some fullcourt work and went through his normal spot shooting routine.

"It won't happen again," he said.

Young, who had talked recently of his effort to help Evans adapt to the Pacers' way of doing things, saw this as another step in that process.

"We've built a culture here and we want to follow that culture," Young said.

"It's always going to be a process, a day-by-day thing. But he's bought in. He understands what we're trying to do here. Things happen."



Photo: NBAE/Getty Images

Offense Comes, Rebounding Goes

The Pacers' ball movement has been exquisite throughout most of the previous two games, which has hidden an ongoing concern: rebounding.

After a training camp focused intently on improved rebounding, the Pacers opened the season by dominating Memphis on the boards, 57-28. They've failed to outrebound any of their five opponents since then, although they broke even with Brooklyn. Their performance against Memphis is tainted by the fact the Grizzlies rank last in rebounding, and their need for further improvement is evidenced by Cleveland's 39-24 rebounding advantage on Saturday.

"We're still talking about it," McMillan said Sunday. "That's something that's a key every single night. We're not pursuing the ball as well as we need to. Some of those were funny bounces, but you have to pursue the ball. You can't just put a body and box out, you have to pursue the ball. Our opponents are doing that and they're getting it."

Domantas Sabonis is among the NBA's leading rebounders, grabbing 10 per game while playing just 22.2 minutes. He leads the league in offensive rebound percentage, collecting 21.9 percent of all missed Pacers shots.

He'll need more help, though. Rebounding has become a team responsibility because of all the three-point shots that often bounce long and the defensive switching that often leaves smaller players under the basket and bigger players on the perimeter.

"We've all got to rebound," Young said. "Everybody has to come in, all five guys...especially with all the switching that we're doing. You have smalls on bigs, some bigs on smalls. Some rebounds are long, some may be short. It's all about timing and going after it a little more."

Great shooting can mask a lot of problems, though, at least temporarily. The Pacers lead the NBA in 3-point accuracy (.446) although they are 24th in attempts, and rank second in overall field goal accuracy (.517). They hit .649 from the field against the Cavs.

With leading scorer Victor Oladipo dialing back his shot attempts, the Pacers had much better ball movement against the Spurs and Cavs, and therefore more balance and accuracy. Ball reversal creates more 3-point opportunities but also more shots around the basket as defenders switch and big men wind up guarded by smaller players.

"I thought we started off the game (against Cleveland) and played a little stagnant basketball and going at matchups as opposed to establishing a rhythm and moving," McMillan said. "Through moving you're going to get some matchups that are favorable to you."

Perhaps the player who benefited most from that approach, ironically, was Darren Collison. Although a point guard, Collison plays off the ball more than he plays with it. Oladipo initiates the halfcourt offense most of the time because of his superior quickness. Collison, the NBA's most accurate 3-point shooter last season, is a logical candidate to wait on the perimeter for a pass.

"This is how the game's being played," Collison said. "The best teams have a consistent (approach) to playing this way. It's got to be the same for us, too. The last couple of games, I'm very pleased.

"It's a beautiful way to play. If we play that way, we'll be tough to beat."

