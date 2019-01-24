Evans Regains Familiar Starting Role

The Pacers take great pride in their team motto, the "three Ts." Togetherness, Toughness and Trust.

In the wake of Victor Oladipo's season-ending injury, they're going to have to put greater emphasis on another one: Tyreke.

Tyreke Evans will step into the starting role vacated by Oladipo, who suffered a ruptured quad tendon in the second quarter of the Pacers' victory over Toronto on Wednesday. While the natural assumption is to expect a major drop-off in production, history suggests the greater challenge might be finding backup help at the shooting guard position if Evans can adjust to blending with the starters.

Evans, whose play has improved over the past month since receiving treatment for his right knee, isn't exactly new to the concept of starting. He's a veteran, a former Rookie of the Year, who started 78 percent of his NBA games before this season.

"I've been in the league for 10 years," he said following Thursday's practice at St. Vincent Center. "I've seen everything come my way. I'm a vet. I'll be ready."

Evans' statistics this season have not been overwhelming, although he's scored in double figures in 11 of 13 games since receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection in New York on Dec. 21. The more fair comparison would be to base his production on last season, when he played 52 games for Memphis. There, his numbers were eerily similar to those of Oladipo this season.

Evans averaged 19.4 points while hitting .452 from the field and .399 from the 3-point line for the Grizzlies, along with 5.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.3 turnovers in 30.9 minutes.