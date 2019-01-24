NBAE/Getty Images
Evans Regains Familiar Starting Role
The Pacers take great pride in their team motto, the "three Ts." Togetherness, Toughness and Trust.
In the wake of Victor Oladipo's season-ending injury, they're going to have to put greater emphasis on another one: Tyreke.
Tyreke Evans will step into the starting role vacated by Oladipo, who suffered a ruptured quad tendon in the second quarter of the Pacers' victory over Toronto on Wednesday. While the natural assumption is to expect a major drop-off in production, history suggests the greater challenge might be finding backup help at the shooting guard position if Evans can adjust to blending with the starters.
Evans, whose play has improved over the past month since receiving treatment for his right knee, isn't exactly new to the concept of starting. He's a veteran, a former Rookie of the Year, who started 78 percent of his NBA games before this season.
"I've been in the league for 10 years," he said following Thursday's practice at St. Vincent Center. "I've seen everything come my way. I'm a vet. I'll be ready."
Evans' statistics this season have not been overwhelming, although he's scored in double figures in 11 of 13 games since receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection in New York on Dec. 21. The more fair comparison would be to base his production on last season, when he played 52 games for Memphis. There, his numbers were eerily similar to those of Oladipo this season.
Evans averaged 19.4 points while hitting .452 from the field and .399 from the 3-point line for the Grizzlies, along with 5.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.3 turnovers in 30.9 minutes.
Photo Credit: NBAE/Getty Images
Oladipo this season has averaged 18.8 points while shooting .423 from the field and .343 from the 3-point line, along with 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.3 turnovers in 31.9 minutes.
That's not to suggest this will be a simple plug-and-play situation for the Pacers. Evans has a different playing style than Oladipo and adjustments will need to be made both from him and the remaining starters.
"Tyreke needs the ball a little more," Darren Collison said. "Victor can play off the ball a little better. Tyreke averaged 20 last year. Vic's averaging 20. They just get their buckets in different ways."
McMillan talked with Evans following Wednesday's practice about his new role, and indicated he would tweak the offense to take better advantage of his strengths. Evans with the second unit was able to play the style he learned on the playgrounds, such as pushing the tempo and attacking the rim. McMillan is fine with him continuing to do that, but he'll need to adapt to playing within a halfcourt offense, and without the ball.
"The first group, there's more halfcourt sets," Evans said. "Just have to be aggressive either way. Don't try to do too much. Take what the defense gives me."
Evans, who will receive another prp injection in New York over the All-Star break, said his right knee is not 100 percent, as would be the case with any 10-year veteran. He believes it's sound enough to play starter minutes the rest of the season, however. He looks forward to getting those familiar minutes, knowing when and how often he'll play, and for how long.
"It definitely gives me a chance to know what I'm coming into and prepare myself," he said. "Now that I know when I'm going to be playing and what I'm going to be doing every night, it's going to be better for me."
