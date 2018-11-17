Evans Goes Back to the Asphalt

His coach told him to "play like you're in Philly."

His captain told him to stop playing like John Stockton.

Tyreke Evans took the advice to heart, which is to say he went back to his playground roots and stopped trying too hard to fit into a system that normally prizes ball movement and unselfishness.

"We play grimy, hard, with a lot of heart," said the native of Chester, Pa., a community just outside of Philadelphia.

Playing without hesitation, Evans scored a season-high 23 points, grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds and hit a season-high five 3-pointers in seven attempts to lead the Pacers to a 99-91 victory over Miami on Friday. His unleashed approach was the result of advice passed on by coach Nate McMillan during a personal video session and the joking references Victor Oladipo had been making about his pass-first approach.

McMillan has harped on improved pace and balance in the offense since training camp began, and went back to those fundamentals in the three practices leading up to Friday's game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. But he makes an exception for Evans, who didn't win Rookie of the Year honors with Sacramento nine years ago by being a pass-first guard.

"That's his game, the playground style," McMillan said.

"Really, what I wanted him to do was relax and not think too much. I felt like he was robotic out there, since we talk about ball movement. So he went out and was moving the ball. I wanted him to be aggressive in the pick and roll, in transition. If the defense stops you, you make the pass. If they're not stopping you, be aggressive and look to attack and make plays."



Victor Oladipo agreed, which is a bit ironic because McMillan's message to Oladipo during the week had been not to feel the need to do too much in the offense. Oladipo followed through against the Heat, attempting just 12 shots. He hit only three of them, although one was the biggest shot of the game, a 3-pointer that gave the Pacers a six-point lead with 1:16 left. He ended his streak of 13 consecutive games with 20 or more points and failed to reach double figures for just the second time as a member of the Pacers, the other being the blowout loss at Toronto near the end of last season when he played just 21 minutes.

Oladipo's more measured approach paid off, though. The Pacers entered the game the only team in the NBA to have just one player (Oladipo) averaging 10 or more field goal attempts per game. Five players took 10 or more on Friday. It likely wasn't a coincidence that the Pacers played strong defense throughout the game, limiting Miami to 38 percent shooting.

"It just gets everybody going," said Domantas Sabonis, who had his third double-double in the past four games with 15 points and 12 rebounds. "Everybody's happy to touch the ball, everybody feels part of the team and the offense, and that kind of motivates everybody to be better on defense and in transition. It just makes the team better."

Oladipo gave no hints of being unhappy about his meager output. He was his usual comedic self in the locker room, inserting himself into various conversations and joking with reporters. Asked about Evans' game, he said, "He's no longer John Stockton. Actually he's got to do it one more time, then I won't call him John Stockton."

Oladipo paused to emphasize his respect for Utah's pass-first Hall of Fame point guard, but made the point he doesn't believe Evans should imitate Stockton's style of play.

"We brought Tyreke here to be aggressive," Oladipo said. "I thought he was being a little too passive. We need him to be aggressive, because that's when he's at his best."

Evans entered Friday's game averaging 10.3 points on 40 percent field goal shooting, and had hit just 11-of-36 shots over the previous four games – three of them losses. His aggressive approach was one of the primary factors in the Pacers' ability to flip a 12-point deficit late in the first quarter to a 12-point lead with five minutes left in the second period, a 29-5 run in which all the scoring came from bench players. He hit three 3-pointers, grabbed three rebounds and hit two foul shots during that stretch.

"I definitely was passing up shots (in previous games)," he said. "Tonight I was taking what the defense gave me and stepping into my shot.

"I just felt I was going to have a breakout game and shoot the ball the way I'm capable of shooting."

The Pacers are now 9-6 and tied with Boston for third in the Eastern Conference. They have two more home games to build on that, Saturday against Atlanta and Monday against Utah. Coming off a victory in which they seemed to find a template for how to win without having a hot shooting performance brings optimism for a surge.

They won Friday despite committing 19 turnovers, shooting just 44 percent and getting the least offensive production of the season from their star player. All of which amounted to a positive going forward.

"Going from a good to a great team is being able to win games like this, when we're not our greatest offensively but the bench picks us up," Oladipo said. "These wins are big, man. These wins are going to mean a lot down the road."

