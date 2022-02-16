Duarte to Not Play in Rising Stars Due to Injury

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 – Golden State Warriors rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga will replace injured Indiana Pacers rookie guard Chris Duarte in the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars, which will be played on Friday, Feb. 18 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The annual showcase of premier young talent at NBA All-Star will air live on TNT and ESPN Radio in the United States at 9 p.m. ET.

Kuminga is averaging 7.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14.3 minutes in 46 games this season. He ranks third among NBA rookies in field goal percentage at 50.4 percent. In his last seven games, Kuminga is averaging 15.7 points and 4.6 rebounds in 27.2 minutes while shooting 58.3 percent from the field. A 19-year-old from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kuminga was selected by Golden State with the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He played with NBA G League Ignite in the 2020-21 season.

Duarte will not play in the Clorox Rising Stars because of a left toe injury, which he sustained in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 13. The 24-year-old from the Dominican Republic is averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 50 games this season. Duarte leads all NBA rookies in three-pointers made with 87.

Kuminga will replace Duarte on Team Payton, which is named for Gary Payton, one of four members of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team serving as Rising Stars honorary coaches. The other honorary coaches are Rick Barry (Team Barry), Isiah Thomas (Team Isiah) and James Worthy (Team Worthy).

Under a new format, the Clorox Rising Stars will feature four seven-player teams competing in a mini-tournament consisting of three games. The playing rosters are composed of 12 NBA rookies, 12 NBA sophomores and four elite young players from NBA G League Ignite. The team rosters are available here.

In addition, Sacramento Kings rookie guard Davion Mitchell will replace Duarte in the Clorox Clutch Challenge, a team shooting competition that will take place between Game 2 and Game 3 of the Clorox Rising Stars. Mitchell will team up with Toronto Raptors rookie guard/forward Scottie Barnes. Both players will play for Team Payton in Rising Stars.